Boxing SA's board member Khulile Radu, the regulator's provincial manager in East London Phakamile Jacobs and award-winning BSA matchmaker Luyanda Kana visited the family of hospitalised fighter Ludumo “9mm” Lamati in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, yesterday.
The visit – a directive from the office of BSA in Pretoria – was meant to share empathy with the family after Lamati fell into a coma after his fight last weekend.
It has been six days since 31-year-old Lamati slumped into a coma in Belfast moments after being stopped by WBC silver featherweight champion Nick Ball in Ireland.
Lamati campaigned in the junior featherweight division where he won the SA, IBF Intercontinental and the IBO belts. That was also his first loss in 23 fights.
His mother and sister welcomed them with open arms, said Radu. “The open boxing [formerly known as amateurs] was also there with us,” he said.
'The family is showing confidence in the power of the Almighty. They told us that the community is very much supportive; they come for prayers and even just to talk to them and boost their morale during these tough days. I thinks Lamati's manager [Larry Wainstein] is playing a big role here.”
Matyhila was at the gym of Colin Nathan's gym in Balfour yesterday. His other fighter Asemahle Wellem is preparing for an IBF Africa super middleweight championship fight in East London on June 16.
Asked how he was doing, soft-spoken Matyhila said: “It's hard. I prefer to be with people because I won't cope to be alone. I pray hard that Lamati recovers.”
Boxing officials visit Lamati’s family to show support
Family has faith that fighter will pull through
Image: Gallo Images
