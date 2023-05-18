Nathan, Durandt disagree on merits of locals v overseas fighters

Young and successful boxing trainers, Colin Nathan and Damien Durandt, differed slightly in their opinions when asked if mere participation of South African fighters in matches against international opponents who went on to become superstars warrants celebration.
On Sunday morning, attention will be on WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight American champion Devin Haney as he defends his belts and status as the undisputed lightweight champion.
His fight against equally competent former three-weight world champion Ukrainian Vasilly Lomachenko will take place at MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, in the US.
Haney was not known until he defeated Xolisani Ndongeni for the vacant WBC International and WBO Inter-Continental lightweight titles in 2019.
Lomachenko’s homeboy Oleksandr Usyk built his name at the expense of Daniel Bruwer, Danie Venter, Johnny Muller and Thabiso Mchunu to eventually become WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring cruiserweight champion.
Kosta Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Orzubek Nazarov who became popular after defeating Jan Bergman, Phillip Ndou, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Dingaan Thobela, respectively, became household names. The list is endless.
Nathan said: “Some trainers and managers here accept a fight from abroad just to run their pockets. I, as a manager, am not going to take a fight when I don’t believe my fighter has a real chance of winning. If we celebrate our fighters mixing it with big names with no result, it is like us celebrating our fighters defeating Tanzanians.”
Durandt said: “At least we must appreciate that our fighters fought at that level.”
He then pointed a finger at local media for not giving fighters a deserved mileage.
“Everyone is giving media attention to Dricus du Plessis because he might fight for the UFC title,” he said.
He made an example of Nathan’s charge Sivenathi Nontshinga.
“He is the only legitimate world boxing champion from Africa right now, as the IBF junior flyweight champ. Why not give him the same platform?” asked Durandt.
“Why is it a big thing when a soccer player, rugby player, mixed martial arts fighter or even cricketer attends a boxing tournament?”
Nathan, Durandt disagree on merits of locals v overseas fighters
Colin says he'll only take international match provided a win is certain
Image: Anton Geyser
Young and successful boxing trainers, Colin Nathan and Damien Durandt, differed slightly in their opinions when asked if mere participation of South African fighters in matches against international opponents who went on to become superstars warrants celebration.
On Sunday morning, attention will be on WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight American champion Devin Haney as he defends his belts and status as the undisputed lightweight champion.
His fight against equally competent former three-weight world champion Ukrainian Vasilly Lomachenko will take place at MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, in the US.
Haney was not known until he defeated Xolisani Ndongeni for the vacant WBC International and WBO Inter-Continental lightweight titles in 2019.
Lomachenko’s homeboy Oleksandr Usyk built his name at the expense of Daniel Bruwer, Danie Venter, Johnny Muller and Thabiso Mchunu to eventually become WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring cruiserweight champion.
Kosta Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Orzubek Nazarov who became popular after defeating Jan Bergman, Phillip Ndou, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Dingaan Thobela, respectively, became household names. The list is endless.
Nathan said: “Some trainers and managers here accept a fight from abroad just to run their pockets. I, as a manager, am not going to take a fight when I don’t believe my fighter has a real chance of winning. If we celebrate our fighters mixing it with big names with no result, it is like us celebrating our fighters defeating Tanzanians.”
Durandt said: “At least we must appreciate that our fighters fought at that level.”
He then pointed a finger at local media for not giving fighters a deserved mileage.
“Everyone is giving media attention to Dricus du Plessis because he might fight for the UFC title,” he said.
He made an example of Nathan’s charge Sivenathi Nontshinga.
“He is the only legitimate world boxing champion from Africa right now, as the IBF junior flyweight champ. Why not give him the same platform?” asked Durandt.
“Why is it a big thing when a soccer player, rugby player, mixed martial arts fighter or even cricketer attends a boxing tournament?”
Win against Ball will open WBC title door for Lamati
Score in Lerena v Merhy not a reflection of the fight – Ngatane
SA’s Spampool outdoes himself in Lerena and Merhy fight
Lerena evenly matched against Ivorian
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos