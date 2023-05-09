Hekkie will only fight in August, says manager

There is not going to be any "keep busy" boxing match for Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, the boxer's manager Colin Nathan said yesterday.
Nathan said the next time his charge will be in a boxing ring competitively will be in August against WBC and WBA junior flyweight Japanese champion Kenshiro Teraji.
That fight – Budler's biggest to date based on the fact that these are the only two boxing belts he has not won in his illustrious career – will take place in Japan.
Budler had last fought in July when he won the elimination fight against Elwin Soto to earn the No1 spot in that weight class before taking on Wichet Sengprakhon on Saturday night.
Sengprakhon, the 35-year-old journeyman from Thailand, lasted for only 43 seconds. He had not even thrown one decent punch to justify his trip to SA. Budler – former IBO and WBA mini flyweight, WBA Super, IBF and IBO junior flyweight champion – needed to prepare him for Teraji.
But Sengprakhon was definitely not that opponent. He looked scared from the word go. Budler sent him to slumblerland with left hook to the jaw.
Nathan said: "No, there is no more keep busy fight. Hekkie will take a week break now, come back straight to the strength and conditioning trainer and then return to boxing training for two to three weeks which will be enough to prepare him for his fight against Teraji."
Asked it he was happy how the fight ended, Nathan commented: "There's two things here and the first is that he fought against a guy who was out of his depth. Remember Hekkie had not fought since July, so he needed to get back in the ring and he did that very well.
"The second is I am happy the fight ended the way it did because it means that Hekkie never took any punishment... That is the bright side about the first round stoppage on Saturday. Yes, I did not expect it to end that way or that quick.
"So, my answer to your question on will Hekkie be ready for Teraji when he does not get another keep busy fights is yes. He is a ring veteran who was involved in his 39th pro fight so, he will be ready come August."
Teraji, 31, won the WBC belt in March last year with a knockout in the third round of Masamichi Yabuku.
Hekkie will only fight in August, says manager
Boxer to do strength and conditioning to prepare for the bout
Image: Nick Lourens
