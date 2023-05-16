Score in Lerena v Merhy not a reflection of the fight – Ngatane

WBC representative in SA, Peter Ngatane, opted for diplomacy when responding to questions about the scoring of judge Eddie Pappoe in the WBC bridgerweight elimination fight between Kevin Lerena and Ryhard Merhy on Saturday night.
Pappoe from Ghana voted for the deserving boxer, but his score of 118-110 left much to be desired. It gave an impression that Lerena, who also took home the WBC silver title, was cruising to win by eight-points margin when it was not the case.
"Abantu bayaphandlwa (people's judgment get swayed)," said Ngatane, who supervised that 12-rounder. "Generally, he [Pappoe] is a very good judge. It is unclear what could have swayed his judgment on Saturday."
While making observation during the rapid-fire action, judges should implement the 10-point system which simply means that before a round begins, both fighters have 10 points each.
The winner of a round is determined by effective aggression, ring generalship, defence and scoring the highest quality.
The loser of a round is awarded from nine to as few as six points in a round, although a 10-6 round rarely occurs. In a 10-9 round, the action may be furious or it may be slow, it may swing from back and forth, with one fighter having the edge, only to see the other fighter come back.
That is how most of the rounds were fought between Lerena and Merhy on Saturday night. There were no knockdowns and that has a huge impact on the score. The one who delivers the knockdown punch wins the round by 10-8 points.
There are occasions where one fighter may totally dominate his opponent and get knock down, but continues bombarding his foe until the round ends and he could win the round by 10-9. But this scenario is extremely rare.
If a fighter scores two knockdowns in the same round, normally it is 10-7. Many variations could occur during the heat of a battle, sometimes both fighters go down in the same round and the round is close, so neither fighter has a decided edge and the round may be scored 10-10.
Another example of applying good scoring technique is when a fighter dominates a round but does not score a knockdown. He batters his opponent throughout the round, perhaps hurting him, but not floor him, such a round should be scored 10-8.
Score in Lerena v Merhy not a reflection of the fight – Ngatane
'Judge may have got it wrong'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
WBC representative in SA, Peter Ngatane, opted for diplomacy when responding to questions about the scoring of judge Eddie Pappoe in the WBC bridgerweight elimination fight between Kevin Lerena and Ryhard Merhy on Saturday night.
Pappoe from Ghana voted for the deserving boxer, but his score of 118-110 left much to be desired. It gave an impression that Lerena, who also took home the WBC silver title, was cruising to win by eight-points margin when it was not the case.
"Abantu bayaphandlwa (people's judgment get swayed)," said Ngatane, who supervised that 12-rounder. "Generally, he [Pappoe] is a very good judge. It is unclear what could have swayed his judgment on Saturday."
While making observation during the rapid-fire action, judges should implement the 10-point system which simply means that before a round begins, both fighters have 10 points each.
The winner of a round is determined by effective aggression, ring generalship, defence and scoring the highest quality.
The loser of a round is awarded from nine to as few as six points in a round, although a 10-6 round rarely occurs. In a 10-9 round, the action may be furious or it may be slow, it may swing from back and forth, with one fighter having the edge, only to see the other fighter come back.
That is how most of the rounds were fought between Lerena and Merhy on Saturday night. There were no knockdowns and that has a huge impact on the score. The one who delivers the knockdown punch wins the round by 10-8 points.
There are occasions where one fighter may totally dominate his opponent and get knock down, but continues bombarding his foe until the round ends and he could win the round by 10-9. But this scenario is extremely rare.
If a fighter scores two knockdowns in the same round, normally it is 10-7. Many variations could occur during the heat of a battle, sometimes both fighters go down in the same round and the round is close, so neither fighter has a decided edge and the round may be scored 10-10.
Another example of applying good scoring technique is when a fighter dominates a round but does not score a knockdown. He batters his opponent throughout the round, perhaps hurting him, but not floor him, such a round should be scored 10-8.
SA’s Spampool outdoes himself in Lerena and Merhy fight
Lerena beats Merhy to earn right to challenge champion Luasz Rozanski for WBC bridgerweight world title
Lerena evenly matched against Ivorian
Boxing fraternity welcomes return of annual awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos