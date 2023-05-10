Promoters slate Boxing SA’s ‘oppressive’ financial model

The Boxing SA (BSA) board and the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) could be headed for a potential legal minefield.
That is if the regulator stands firm with its current sanctioning model of demanding a certain percentage of sponsorship money from promoters to stage tournaments.
One thing is certain, NPPA will not give up without a fight. That conclusion was drawn from the tone of its deputy secretary Phathutshedzo Dongola during an interview yesterday.
Dongola revealed that a decision to move away from the current sanctioning model was taken in Durban in December.
“That model is oppressive,” he said without mincing his words. “After every tournament a promoter must write an affidavit and disclose to BSA the amount received for the broadcasting rights or from any sponsor.
“BSA demands 10% of an amount for television rights and five percent from any other sponsorship money. BSA does not consider that you might have had either television or a sponsor but still worked on a loss.
“For an example, a municipality can confirm to assist with a certain amount of money, you also get a sponsor committing to help, then on the eve of your tournament the municipality pulls out.
“The money from the sponsor will not be enough, so you then use your family money so that the tournament goes ahead. BSA won’t come to your rescue but they just want their money after the tournament.”
Dongola says NPPA had a meeting last week where a decision was taken to approach the regulator on this matter, which he described as a thorn in promoters' flesh.
“We invited chairpersons and secretaries of promoters associations in each province. From those that have interim structures, we invited conveners and coordinators for their views before we engage BSA,” he said.
“We also debated on the idea of introducing Youth Champions in each weight division. The proposal is that boxers who will qualify must be between 18 and 25 years and have less than 10 fights. It is more of a programme of newcomers.”
Dongola added that they talked a lot about restoring the dignity of SA titles. “We have also developed a road map to visit all provinces and that begins this month,” he said. “The idea is to affirm structures of provincial promoters associations.”
Dongola announced that they welcomed Larry Wainstein as an additional member the NPPA.
Promoters slate Boxing SA’s ‘oppressive’ financial model
Legal battle looming if regulator continues to demand percentage of sponsorship fee
Image: Supplied
