×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Promoters slate Boxing SA’s ‘oppressive’ financial model

Legal battle looming if regulator continues to demand percentage of sponsorship fee

10 May 2023 - 07:55
BSA chairman Luthando Jack (fourth from left) with new NEC of the National Promoters Association (from left) Phathutshedzo Dongola, Zandile Malinga, Lebo Mahoko, Ayanda Matiti, Janie Hebler and Khaya Majeke. Standing is BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole.
BSA chairman Luthando Jack (fourth from left) with new NEC of the National Promoters Association (from left) Phathutshedzo Dongola, Zandile Malinga, Lebo Mahoko, Ayanda Matiti, Janie Hebler and Khaya Majeke. Standing is BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole.
Image: Supplied

The Boxing SA (BSA) board and the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) could be headed for a potential legal minefield.

That is if the regulator stands firm with its current sanctioning model of demanding a certain percentage of sponsorship money from promoters to stage tournaments.

One thing is certain, NPPA will not give up without a fight. That conclusion was drawn from the tone of its deputy secretary Phathutshedzo Dongola during an interview yesterday.

Dongola revealed that a decision to move away from the current sanctioning model was taken in Durban in December.

That model is oppressive, he said without mincing his words. After every tournament a promoter must write an affidavit and disclose to BSA the amount received for the broadcasting rights or from any sponsor.

BSA demands 10% of an amount for television rights and five percent from any other sponsorship money. BSA does not consider that you might have had either television or a sponsor but still worked on a loss.

For an example, a municipality can confirm to assist with a certain amount of money, you also get a sponsor committing to help, then on the eve of your tournament the municipality pulls out.

The money from the sponsor will not be enough, so you then use your family money so that the tournament goes ahead. BSA wont come to your rescue but they just want their money after the tournament.

Dongola says NPPA had a meeting last week where a decision was taken to approach the regulator on this matter, which he described as a thorn in promoters' flesh.

We invited chairpersons and secretaries of promoters associations in each province. From those that have interim structures, we invited conveners and coordinators for their views before we engage BSA, he said.

We also debated on the idea of introducing Youth Champions in each weight division. The proposal is that boxers who will qualify must be between 18 and 25 years and have less than 10 fights. It is more of a programme of newcomers.

Dongola added that they talked a lot about restoring the dignity of SA titles. We have also developed a road map to visit all provinces and that begins this month,” he said. “The idea is to affirm structures of provincial promoters associations.”

Dongola announced that they welcomed Larry Wainstein as an additional member the NPPA.

Hekkie will only fight in August, says manager

There is not going to be any "keep busy" boxing match for Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, the boxer's manager Colin Nathan said yesterday.
Sport
1 day ago

Boxing awards make a comeback to ‘celebrate resilience’

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced the return of the awards at the weekend.
Sport
2 days ago

Authorities question Nqothole’s Thai foe

Boxing SA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso may have disregarded regulations that govern the sport when he sanctioned a boxer from Thailand, ...
Sport
2 days ago

This fight will give me direction, says Smash

Female boxing in SA is in the throes of death, a sad turn of events for the country that produced Africa’s first-ever legitimate world champion Noni ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
I am proof of the revolution: Newly elected JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's ...