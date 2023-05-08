Boxing awards make a comeback to ‘celebrate resilience’
The annual Boxing SA awards to be held at the Durban International Convention Centre on June 30 should be welcomed by the fighting fraternity and stakeholders as therapy to numb the pain of the families who lost their loved ones through Covid-19.
Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced the return of the awards at the weekend...
Boxing awards make a comeback to ‘celebrate resilience’
The annual Boxing SA awards to be held at the Durban International Convention Centre on June 30 should be welcomed by the fighting fraternity and stakeholders as therapy to numb the pain of the families who lost their loved ones through Covid-19.
Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced the return of the awards at the weekend...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos