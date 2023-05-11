×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Boxing fraternity welcomes return of annual awards

Boxer of the year could go to Nontshinga or Cafu

11 May 2023 - 09:05
Boxer of the Year 2018 Thulani Mbenge accepting his award from then BSA chair, Pater Ngatane. On the left is former Gauteng sport and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko.
Boxer of the Year 2018 Thulani Mbenge accepting his award from then BSA chair, Pater Ngatane. On the left is former Gauteng sport and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko.
Image: Alaister Russell

Boxing licensees are humming in excitement over the return of Boxing SA’s annual awards.

Honouring boxing stars is the biggest day on the boxing calendar, but it has been missing for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time the regulator hosted its licensees for that momentous occasion was in 2019. The ceremony, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, recognised excellence for the work done throughout the 2018 period.

The hiatus was caused by blackout on live boxing by SABC when renowned promoter Branco Milenkovic took Boxing SA through a protracted court battle, between 2012 and 2015, to stop the administrator from concluding a broadcasting deal with the national broadcaster.

Coincidentally, the 2011 and 2017 awards took place in Durban the city that will host the upcoming event at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on June 30.

Already, names of licensees who individuals believe deserve the honour in different categories have been bandied about on many social platforms.

That goes to show that genuine boxing people are forever behind their sport irrespective of some challenges it faces. Names like Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotion, TLB Promotion of Joyce Kugwane, Jacob Mnisi’s J4Joy Promotion, Rumble Africa Promotion of Terries Ntutu and Lebo Mahoko’s Dream Team have been mentioned for the Promoter of the Year award.

Ntutu was triumphant in 2019.

Interestingly, two names have been mention for the most-sought-after gong the Boxer of the Year award – IBF junior flyweight world champ Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and WBA Continental junior bantamweight holder Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu. 

These youngsters are both from the Eastern Cape. The last recipient of that award was their homeboy Thulani “Tulz” Mbenge.

Vusi Mtolo, Khangelani Jack and Charity Mukondeleli have been mentioned as definite nominees for the trainer’s award. Colin Nathan who won that award last year is registered as a manager this time around.

That award was won by Colleen McAusland in 2019. She became the second female to scoop that gong, the first being Jodi Solomons who won it in 2011.

Promoters slate Boxing SA’s ‘oppressive’ financial model

The Boxing SA (BSA) board and the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) could be headed for a potential legal minefield.
Sport
1 day ago

Hekkie will only fight in August, says manager

There is not going to be any "keep busy" boxing match for Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, the boxer's manager Colin Nathan said yesterday.
Sport
2 days ago

Boxing awards make a comeback to ‘celebrate resilience’

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced the return of the awards at the weekend.
Sport
3 days ago

Authorities question Nqothole’s Thai foe

Boxing SA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso may have disregarded regulations that govern the sport when he sanctioned a boxer from Thailand, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
I am proof of the revolution: Newly elected JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's ...