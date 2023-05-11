Boxing fraternity welcomes return of annual awards

Boxing licensees are humming in excitement over the return of Boxing SA’s annual awards.
Honouring boxing stars is the biggest day on the boxing calendar, but it has been missing for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The last time the regulator hosted its licensees for that momentous occasion was in 2019. The ceremony, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, recognised excellence for the work done throughout the 2018 period.
The hiatus was caused by blackout on live boxing by SABC when renowned promoter Branco Milenkovic took Boxing SA through a protracted court battle, between 2012 and 2015, to stop the administrator from concluding a broadcasting deal with the national broadcaster.
Coincidentally, the 2011 and 2017 awards took place in Durban – the city that will host the upcoming event at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on June 30.
Already, names of licensees who individuals believe deserve the honour in different categories have been bandied about on many social platforms.
That goes to show that genuine boxing people are forever behind their sport irrespective of some challenges it faces. Names like Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotion, TLB Promotion of Joyce Kugwane, Jacob Mnisi’s J4Joy Promotion, Rumble Africa Promotion of Terries Ntutu and Lebo Mahoko’s Dream Team have been mentioned for the Promoter of the Year award.
Ntutu was triumphant in 2019.
Interestingly, two names have been mention for the most-sought-after gong – the Boxer of the Year award – IBF junior flyweight world champ Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and WBA Continental junior bantamweight holder Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu.
These youngsters are both from the Eastern Cape. The last recipient of that award was their homeboy Thulani “Tulz” Mbenge.
Vusi Mtolo, Khangelani Jack and Charity Mukondeleli have been mentioned as definite nominees for the trainer’s award. Colin Nathan – who won that award last year – is registered as a manager this time around.
That award was won by Colleen McAusland in 2019. She became the second female to scoop that gong, the first being Jodi Solomons who won it in 2011.
