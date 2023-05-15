SA’s Spampool outdoes himself in Lerena and Merhy fight
Debut fight for both boxers in newly established weight division
Thabo Spampool continues to be a shining light as a boxing official.
The former professional boxer from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, Spampool was again appointed by the WBC – the Mexico-based respected sanctioning body – to be the third judge in that organisation’s title fight, the silver bridgerweight fight between newly crowned champion Kevin Lerena and Belgian Ryad Merhy at Emperors Palace on Saturday night...
SA’s Spampool outdoes himself in Lerena and Merhy fight
Debut fight for both boxers in newly established weight division
Thabo Spampool continues to be a shining light as a boxing official.
The former professional boxer from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, Spampool was again appointed by the WBC – the Mexico-based respected sanctioning body – to be the third judge in that organisation’s title fight, the silver bridgerweight fight between newly crowned champion Kevin Lerena and Belgian Ryad Merhy at Emperors Palace on Saturday night...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos