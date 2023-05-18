Caster knew she was destined for greatness

Many children grow up talented, knowing they are better than others. Within that bunch, some want to be great, and middle-distance great Caster Semenya was one of them.
At the age of five, Semenya knew that she would go on to achieve greatness in sports, be it in soccer or athletics, and the latter is where she would go on to carve her name.
"What I knew was that I’ll do good in sport," Semenya told Sowetan this week during Powerade's 'Power is Pause' campaign launch, which aims to prioritise wellbeing over winning.
“I grew up as a sports person playing soccer, I knew I wanted to become a great soccer player, I never knew I could be a great runner. Then when running came to me, I said let’s try it and see where I’ll end up. After winning one race, I wanted to win more, every time I crossed the line, I wanted to go again and win a race. Crossing the line is never enough, that’s what makes me great, I could never get enough; it’s the same as millionaires and billionaires, money is never enough ... they always want more," she said.
When all is said and done, Semenya will go down as one of the greatest to grace the track. During her peak, she was one of the faces of athletics, dominating the women's 800m, winning two Olympic gold medals, two golds at the Commonwealth Games and won the 800m world title three times. She has a record of over 30 consecutive wins in the famed two-lap track race.
In an age of debates around the greatest of all times (G.O.A.T), Semenya believes her resume speaks for itself. “I’ve been there, I don’t need to say it myself. The universe will say it for me, I have cemented that, I have paved it," she said.
"I went almost 32 races unbeaten, no one has ever done that in the history of 800m. It shouldn't be me saying I was the face or the greatest, the results speak for themselves. You look at the 800m women, the all-time best, I’m number one. It shouldn’t be me saying I want to be considered the greatest, people will do the talking. I have lived my life, won all major titles, and broken records," she said.
Caster knew she was destined for greatness
'No one has done what I've done in the 800m'
Image: Supplied
