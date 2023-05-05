This fight will give me direction, says Smash

Female boxing in SA is in the throes of death, a sad turn of events for the country that produced Africa’s first-ever legitimate world champion Noni Tenge.
“Shee Bee Stingin”, which was her stage name, won the IBF welterweight belt on June 11 2011 in Brakpan.
She stung New Zealander Daniela Smith into oblivion in five rounds. Tenge’s achievement came five years after professional female competitive participation in the historically male sport had been permitted.
It brought big hopes and in fact more and more females were encouraged to join the sport, and within a short space of time SA began producing more champions, but mainly from the WBF, which is not in the same league as the IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA.
That was because of WBF president Howard Goldberg’s commitment he made when he was elected. He said he would give not only female boxers opportunities but also ring officials equal opportunities as their male counterparts.
Boxing SA also played a role by convincing promoters to stage female-only tournaments – officiated by women – as part of the country’s annual celebrations of August, which is regarded here as the Women’s Month.
Promoters like Branco Milenkovic, Mbali Zantsi, Zandile Malinga and Joyce Kungwane did their best in staging women tournaments but numbers dropped alarmingly. The few fighters who are still licensed are made to fight each other all the time, and such matches do not advance their careers.
It is for all those reasons that BSA 2017 and 2018 prospect of the year Smangele “Smash” Hadebe described her fight against WBC International junior bantamweight champ Phannaluk Kongsang from Thailand at Unisa Conference Centre, Ormonde, south of Johannesburg tomorrow night as a match to give direction in her career.
Hadebe, former SA flyweight champ and the first legitimate ABU holder, has fought Thema Zuma four times and Melissa Miller and Ellen Simwaka three times each.
“This fight will give me direction,” she said yesterday. “It’s a must-win fight for me.”
Their bout will form part of Boxing 5 international tournament that will feature female former SA and IBF Africa welterweight champion Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans in her debut fight in the junior middleweight against Zimbabwean Monalisa Simon.
Other fighters on the card are Hekkie Buidler, Deejay Kriel, Sikho Nqothole and Cayden Trutter against foreign opponents. Promoter Larry Wainstein said action would begin at 6pm.
This fight will give me direction, says Smash
SA rising star keeps lights on for women's boxing
Image: Lefty Shivambu
