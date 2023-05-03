'Disastrous decision led to boxing suffering’

The disbandment of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GPBA) by the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) in December has led to the calamitous drop in action inside the ring.
NPPA chairman Ayanda Matiti announced in a media briefing attended by acting CEO of Boxing SA Nsikayezwe Sithole in December that the decision was taken after a meeting between NPPA and some Gauteng-based promoters.
But it is now the sport that is suffering in Gauteng, says World Boxing Federation (WBF) trainer of the year award winner Charity Mukondeleli.
“I am looking at where we are now. It’s May and we have had two tournaments by Larry (Wainstein) and Joyce Kungwane,” he said.
In fact, there had been three tournaments in Gauteng and the third one was staged by Golden Gloves. Mukondeleli said: “Some of us don’t get fights from them.”
His charges include WBF junior featherweight champion Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane, who was voted boxer of the year during the WBF convention in Cape Town in March, and reigning South African junior welterweight champ Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo.
Bonokoane won his belt in October and the promoter who kept him busy with three fights – Jacob Mnisi – was suspended by Boxing SA in February.
Bonokoane should have already defended.
Other sanctioning boxing bodies give a boxer 90 days from the day they won titles to defend. Dlomo was supposed to have engaged in a mandatory defence against No 1 contender Marcus Lebogo in December. It was the cancellation of that tournament which led to Boxing SA provisionally suspending Mnisi’s promoter’s license in February.
“They [GBPA] kept us busy,” lamented Mukondeleli. “They were giving fights even to boxers outside Gauteng. I mean Zolani Tete from East London made his comeback with them in Booysens.”
He said the no-show this year by ESPN Africa, which was also very busy last year is also a serious cause for concern.
Several attempts have been made to get clarification but with no luck.
“Gauteng Promoters Association kept Prince busy at Booysens and he made two defences against Siseko Makeleni and Xolani Mcotheli. Mnisi and “Squire” [J4 Joy CEO Arnold Nododile] gave Thato three fights last year and that includes the WBF title fight,” said Mukondeleli.
“Where do I go now with my four-round fighters who must still be groomed? I spoke to WBF president [Howard Goldberg] about this. Thato is also worried.”
'Disastrous decision led to boxing suffering’
Association cites a ‘drop in action inside the ring’
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The disbandment of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GPBA) by the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) in December has led to the calamitous drop in action inside the ring.
NPPA chairman Ayanda Matiti announced in a media briefing attended by acting CEO of Boxing SA Nsikayezwe Sithole in December that the decision was taken after a meeting between NPPA and some Gauteng-based promoters.
But it is now the sport that is suffering in Gauteng, says World Boxing Federation (WBF) trainer of the year award winner Charity Mukondeleli.
“I am looking at where we are now. It’s May and we have had two tournaments by Larry (Wainstein) and Joyce Kungwane,” he said.
In fact, there had been three tournaments in Gauteng and the third one was staged by Golden Gloves. Mukondeleli said: “Some of us don’t get fights from them.”
His charges include WBF junior featherweight champion Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane, who was voted boxer of the year during the WBF convention in Cape Town in March, and reigning South African junior welterweight champ Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo.
Bonokoane won his belt in October and the promoter who kept him busy with three fights – Jacob Mnisi – was suspended by Boxing SA in February.
Bonokoane should have already defended.
Other sanctioning boxing bodies give a boxer 90 days from the day they won titles to defend. Dlomo was supposed to have engaged in a mandatory defence against No 1 contender Marcus Lebogo in December. It was the cancellation of that tournament which led to Boxing SA provisionally suspending Mnisi’s promoter’s license in February.
“They [GBPA] kept us busy,” lamented Mukondeleli. “They were giving fights even to boxers outside Gauteng. I mean Zolani Tete from East London made his comeback with them in Booysens.”
He said the no-show this year by ESPN Africa, which was also very busy last year is also a serious cause for concern.
Several attempts have been made to get clarification but with no luck.
“Gauteng Promoters Association kept Prince busy at Booysens and he made two defences against Siseko Makeleni and Xolani Mcotheli. Mnisi and “Squire” [J4 Joy CEO Arnold Nododile] gave Thato three fights last year and that includes the WBF title fight,” said Mukondeleli.
“Where do I go now with my four-round fighters who must still be groomed? I spoke to WBF president [Howard Goldberg] about this. Thato is also worried.”
Change of opponent not ‘a soft touch’ – Budler’s manager
Organising fights tougher than it looks – Mnisi
I need to see Lamptey in action, says Colin Nathan
Mitchell’s visit feels like Dancing Shoes’ spirit has been revived – family
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos