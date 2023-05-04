Budler gets dress rehearsal for big day in Japan

Getting inside the boxing ring at Unisa Conference Centre in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday night is what really matters now for Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler before the biggest fight of his illustrious career against WBC and WBA junior flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraj.
That fight is expected to take place in August in Japan. Budler – who has held the IBO, IBF and WBA belts – is rated No 1 by the WBC.
The 34 year-old accomplished ring veteran last fought in July when he defeated Elwin Soto in Mexico in an official WBC elimination fight.
Budler will now welcome Wichet Sengprakhon from Thailand in a bout that will headline the Boxing 5 bill in Ormonde. The catchweight fight is for keeping busy while he prepares for his big day in Japan.
Three other opponents who were to face Budler could not make it either due to visa issues or other unforeseen circumstances.
Speaking at Booysens Boxing Club where he came face-to-face with Sengparkon, Budler agreed that changes slightly interrupted his preparations.
“I had to change my strategy due to their different styles. These things happen in boxing; all that matters for me is that I will be in action on Saturday to get rounds before I go to Japan in August,” said the always confident fighter.
His manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan said: “We want Hekkie to shake rust; we had struggles in getting opponents for him but luckily Wichet was available and we are looking forward for the fight.”
A bout in catchweight refers to a fight over the weight limit agreed to by both fighters. It’s catchweight because it does not fit into official weight classes in professional boxing.
Meanwhile, the other fighters in the tournament – Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans – have also met their foes. But the opponents for Deejay Kriel and Caydeb Trutter could not make it to the briefing where Boxing SA was represented by provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ranagole.
In an attempt to encourage fans to attend in large numbers, promoter Larry Wainstein has put a brand new Suzuki motor vehicle up for grabs. One lucky ticket buyer will drive home in style after the tournament.
Action will begin at 6pm.
Budler gets dress rehearsal for big day in Japan
Junior-fly star meets Thai foe in catchweight
Image: Abbey Mnisi
Getting inside the boxing ring at Unisa Conference Centre in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday night is what really matters now for Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler before the biggest fight of his illustrious career against WBC and WBA junior flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraj.
That fight is expected to take place in August in Japan. Budler – who has held the IBO, IBF and WBA belts – is rated No 1 by the WBC.
The 34 year-old accomplished ring veteran last fought in July when he defeated Elwin Soto in Mexico in an official WBC elimination fight.
Budler will now welcome Wichet Sengprakhon from Thailand in a bout that will headline the Boxing 5 bill in Ormonde. The catchweight fight is for keeping busy while he prepares for his big day in Japan.
Three other opponents who were to face Budler could not make it either due to visa issues or other unforeseen circumstances.
Speaking at Booysens Boxing Club where he came face-to-face with Sengparkon, Budler agreed that changes slightly interrupted his preparations.
“I had to change my strategy due to their different styles. These things happen in boxing; all that matters for me is that I will be in action on Saturday to get rounds before I go to Japan in August,” said the always confident fighter.
His manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan said: “We want Hekkie to shake rust; we had struggles in getting opponents for him but luckily Wichet was available and we are looking forward for the fight.”
A bout in catchweight refers to a fight over the weight limit agreed to by both fighters. It’s catchweight because it does not fit into official weight classes in professional boxing.
Meanwhile, the other fighters in the tournament – Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans – have also met their foes. But the opponents for Deejay Kriel and Caydeb Trutter could not make it to the briefing where Boxing SA was represented by provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ranagole.
In an attempt to encourage fans to attend in large numbers, promoter Larry Wainstein has put a brand new Suzuki motor vehicle up for grabs. One lucky ticket buyer will drive home in style after the tournament.
Action will begin at 6pm.
'Disastrous decision led to boxing suffering’
Change of opponent not ‘a soft touch’ – Budler’s manager
Mzimela recovering well after knockout loss to Mahlangu
Organising fights tougher than it looks – Mnisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos