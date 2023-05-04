Successive draws set SuperSport United back in battle for second spot

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was left frustrated by his side after they missed a chance to move to second on the DStv Premiership table following their goalless draw with Stellenbosch United at Tshwane University of Technology Stadium on Tuesday.
A victory would have seen them move to second before yesterday’s match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM at Orlando Stadium.
But they remained third on the table with 48 points with two matches remaining before the end of the season. Hunt feels they are making it difficult for themselves by dropping points in the crucial stage of the season.
“Obviously, we drew the last few games. If it was not for that, we could have been well clear,” Hunt told the media after the match. But we are punching way above our weight at the moment, we just have to take it and move on.
“It was poor, it was not good for us. We are not scoring the goals because we are not creating enough chances. We have defended in these draws, we drew with Marumo Gallants 2-2 last week.
“We missed a penalty against Sekhukhune and we should have won that game. We should have won
8-0 against Chippa United, We haven’t scored the goals, and that’s a big problem.”
Hunt also feels his side didn’t deserve to win on Tuesday as his side displayed a poor performance. That draw handed Pirates, who played yesterday, an advantage in the race for the second spot finish.
“We weren’t here tonight [Tuesday], we were not at all. It is very disappointing because we didn’t do well when it comes to the basics of the game,” he said. “We never won headers, we never won tackles, we never won second balls and against a team like them, they played off that. We weren’t good and we moved on.”
SuperSport’s remaining matches are against Kaizer Chiefs at home on May 13 and Sekhukhune United on May 20 away.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was pleased with a point he got against SuperSport away.
“Coming here we have always known SuperSport are a difficult team to play against. They are an uncomfortable team,” Barker said.
“They are very direct, they have a good aerial ability with people like Bradley Grobler and we had to adapt our game tactics, hence we gave Lasse Sobiech an opportunity.”
