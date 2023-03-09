Hebler's brains take boxing to greater level

Janie Hebler wants to achieve distinction as a boxing promoter. Every time her 5th Elements Boxing Promotion stages a tournament, there is something new, and innovations have made her unique.
She says that will be the case on Sunday during her international tournament at the Carousel Casino in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where her husband Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen will welcome Ugandan Musa “Hitman” Ntege for the African Boxing Union (ABU) cruiserweight title in the main event.
“Every event I’ve had so far, I’ve made sure that I strive for excellence,” said the promoter. “The tournament will incorporate arts and that will be the first time ever. We always talk about sports and culture and we forget about arts. We will be showcasing some art pieces as well from renowned artists,”
Hebler described 2023 as a game-changer for herself and Oosthuizen.
“It is the year of supernatural acceleration. We are following our strategy to reach our goals. Thomas is going to be a word champ before the end of the year and he has his mind set to be the first ever boxer in SA to unify the cruiserweight division,” she said.
The super-talented left-hander has previously held the International Boxing Organisation belts in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Victory on Sunday will earn Oosthuizen recognition by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in its rakings in the cruiserweight division.
That division has a new WBC champ in Dubai-based Swedish Badou Jack, who dethroned Congolese Ilunga Makabu via an 11th round stoppage in Dubai two weekends ago.
Hebler said her goals are to stand by her husband and also to continue building what she has been doing. “That is to attract new boxing fans by incorporating arts and culture in my events,” she added.
The fight will be Oosthuizen’s fourth under his wife, which he all won by stoppages.
The other fight to look forward to is the eight-rounder between Angolan warrior Henrique “Spartacus” Lando and Congolese Faraday Mukandila, while Bonita van Jaarsveldt will welcome Zimbabwean Mitchell Mubaya in the only female bout over eight rounds.
Hebler said doors will open at 4pm, and action will begin an hour later. The tournament will be aired live on SABC Sport.
Meanwhile, Nomfundo Malinga has postponed her maiden tournament to March 26 instead of Sunday in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
Hebler's brains take boxing to greater level
Husband and wife vow to mesmerise fans
Image: Janie Hebler
