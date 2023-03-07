Veteran trainer, promoter Mtshali passes on

One of the country's boxing gurus Hezekiel “Ziggy” Mtshali is no more, his brother Jabulani Mtshali announced yesterday.
Jabulani said the larger-than-life 79-year-old Mtshali passed away on Sunday morning.
The retired trainer, matchmaker and later a promoter had an incredible passion for boxing.
His biggest challenge in his old age was when his spinal cord troubled him. He struggled to walk freely, so he used a walking stick.
Jabulani – who was a ring announcer – said Mtshali underwent a spine surgery at Garden City Hospital last week.
Despite his poor health, Mtshali still attended boxing tournaments.
“If you slice my head open you will realise that my brains are in the form of a boxing glove,” said Mtshali who insisted that boxing authorities had to stop dishing out licences to boxers who were not ready for the professional league.
Mtshali was the first person to train Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba at his White City gym in Soweto. Other notable boxers from Mtshali’s gym included Morgan Ndumo and the Thwala brothers, Fana and Patrick.
Fana represente SA in the 1992 Olympics. The Barcelona Games marked SA's readmission to world sport after the ban imposed because of apartheid. Some of the great boxers Mtshali trained include Anthony “Qash” Sithole who won two non-white flyweight and bantamweight belts during apartheid.
Mtshali’s bosom friend, veteran promoter Obed Molekwa, said: “Mtshali’s passing tore me apart. We met in 1967 and we remained friends until Friday when I last saw him at the hospital.
“When I joined their gym in White City, the manager there left the gym, so other boxers asked Mtshali to leave boxing and take over as the manager.
“He requested that I stop fighting and be a trainer, so, we worked together in looking after fighters. He had become family to me. He was not well but we did not lose hope that he would get better.”
Molekwa, 78, said Mtshali would be laid to rest on Friday.
Chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Veterans Association Peter Ngatane said: “He (Mtshali) was a backbone of amateur boxing in Soweto even when I was a school boy training at Dube Boyz Club. Even David Kgotsane, who later trained Ledwaba, went through Mtshali’s tutelage. May his soul rest in peace.”
Veteran trainer, promoter Mtshali passes on
Doyen of amateur boxing in Soweto leaves indelible mark
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/ Sunday Times
