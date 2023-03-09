Financial security a challenge for Sunshine Tour golfer Mwandla

Golfer Siyanda Mwandla says coming from a disadvantaged financial background has come with challenges for his professional career.
Having turned professional in 2020, Mwandla has gone on to be one of the bright sparks of the Sunshine Tour, SA's major series of golf tournaments, with his highlight being a sixth-place finish in last season's Sunbet Challenge. Once he got on tour, the man from the north of KwaZulu-Natal made it a point to be competitive while not forgetting how it all started.
“You turn professional to compete; at the end of the day you need to perform," Mwandla told Sowetan yesterday.
"I’m humbled and grateful to be where I am. It all started as a young boy from the farm who would go look for lost golf balls and sell them back to the players so that I can make pocket money," he said.
Finances in golf matter like in all other professional sports. Players depend on winnings and endorsements to get by. Some players do have financial support from their families, from amateurs to professionals. For Mwandla, financial security has been one of the challenges among many he has encountered as a pro.
“It has been a journey... nobody will tell how difficult it is out here, there are just some many factors that make it so difficult, let alone that golf is difficult itself but there are just so many things outside playing," he said.
"Finance is a big thing in golf, especially for me being a player of colour, especially where I come from. It has been a challenge to not have a finance background but I’m grateful to be where I am and have the people that I have around me," said the 28-year-old.
Mwandla will be going to get an invite to take part in the Jonsson Workwear Open, which tees off at Steyn City from March 23 to 26.
A leading field of local and international professional golf players will compete for the prize of $1.5m (about R27m). The tournament can play a key role in Mwandla keeping his Sunshine Tour card.
"At this moment I need to keep my card, I need to finish in the top 100 or else you have to go back to tour school. I am close to being where I want to be. I need two decent finishes in the next six tournaments left for the rest of the season. I know I can do it," Mwandla said.
Financial security a challenge for Sunshine Tour golfer Mwandla
Sixth-place finish in last season's Sunbet a career highlight
Image: Thinus Maritz
