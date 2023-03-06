Local boxing’s big night returns since 2019 hiatus

The biggest day in the SA boxing calendar – the night of the Boxing SA awards – is back and stakeholders will converge at a venue and a date still to be confirmed by Boxing SA.
A deep throat informed Sowetan that the regulator is targeting May. Attempts to get confirmation from acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole were unsuccessful.
He refused point blank to let the cat out of the bag but confirmed that come rain or shine, the awards will take place before June.
“Just be patient, we will make an announcement soon,” he said regarding the province that will host the awards this year. “I can tell you that hard work is done by the board of BSA to make sure that these awards are a success; I mean people must be recognised for their hard work and success in order for them to want to do more for both themselves and the sport.”
This very important day in South African boxing has been missing since Covid-19 wreaked havoc globally, bringing everything to a standstill – and that included all sporting codes because lockdown restrictions prevented people from gathering.
The last ceremony took place at Sandton Convention Centre in 2019 and the country went on hard lockdown in March 2020. Prior to those awards, the fight fraternity had gathered in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Things picked up in 2021 with 37 tournaments taking place countrywide under difficult circumstances including the costly bio-bubbles.
All participants including media had to do compulsory Covid-19 testing and the Covid-19 certificate was the passport to gaining entrance.
Life returned to normal in 2022.
Boxing SA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso confirmed that 81 professional fights took place across the country last year.
Nominations will open on March 27 and close on April 10 and should be submitted to Boxing SA on its website on or before April 11. Nominations must be for outstanding performance during April 1 2022 to February 21 this year.
This year’s awards include the Matchmaker of the Year, which was done away with at the last awards due to the fact that there was only one BSA registered matchmaker. But there is more than enough of them now – hence the return of that category.
It will be interesting to see who walks away with the most sought-after-award, the Boxer of the Year. Thulani Mbenge was the winner last year.
Meanwhile, Sithole confirmed that Boxing SA has filled the crucial position of CFO by employing Kenneth Mamosadi to occupy that spot which has been vacant since Thabang Moses resigned in June last year.
Mamosadi has been Boxing SA’s finance manager since 2015. He was appointed as the CFO in February to start on March 1. His previous position is vacant and has already been advertised.
Local boxing’s big night returns since 2019 hiatus
Date not yet set for awards ceremony, says BSA
Image: Veli Nhlapo
