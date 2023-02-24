Makabu gets one more chance to vouch for his quality

Ilunga “Junior” Makabu is in a crossroads fight against Badou “The Ripper” Jack when they meet at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The Congolese will defend his WBC cruiserweight title against the US-based Swedish foe who is rated No 3 in the WBC rankings. This will be Makabu’s voluntary defence which means he chose to defend against Jack.
Makabu has already done his mandatory defence in January last year against Thabiso Mchunu. Makabu, who is trained by Damien Durandt here in SA, rewarded himself with the rest of the year off after that fight which he won by a split points decision.
Defeat for Makabu will signal the end of his career while victory for 39-year-old Jack would be too late in his career to become a great champion. Makabu is still not well received globally and what makes it even worse is that he is media unfriendly.
The Congolese-born boxer should deal with Jack and begin to claim his rightful place in the sun before his reign ends.
Matt McGrain, author at SweetScince.com, wrote about Makabu: “His story, for all that it is a tale of narrow margins, is somewhat redemptive, but in boxing just once in twenty-six months, he has rendered himself all-but irrelevant despite the strap he wears. He has clung on to his ranking by virtue of modern boxing’s tolerance for inactivity.”
After winning the WBC crown in Kinshasa in January 2020, Makabu’s first defence was also in his home country DR Congo where he stopped Nigerian Olanrewaju Duradola in the seventh round in December the same year. Again Makabu put his feet up and did not box a single contest in the whole of 2021 until last year.
On the other hand, Jack’s career will definitely be over should he fail to use his reach and height advantage against a shorter Makabu who is described as skilled at distance and controlled punching.
Their fight will supervise for the eagerly awaited clash between novice boxers who are also social media gurus – Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.
Fury is the younger brother to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and is also a reality television personality. American Paul is a renowned Youtuber, actor and social media influencer.
