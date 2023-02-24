×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Koopman confident South African belt is his

Challenger Kaptein knocked out defender's stablemate

24 February 2023 - 09:44
Shervontaigh Koopman catches Jammie Webb from Cape Town with a left hook during their fight which the SA junior middlewieght champion from Gauteng won.
Shervontaigh Koopman catches Jammie Webb from Cape Town with a left hook during their fight which the SA junior middlewieght champion from Gauteng won.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Emerging boxing star Shervontaig Koopman is his own cheerleader who does not need validation from someone else.

The 10-fight novice from Primrose in Germiston displayed his confidence when he assured Brian Mitchell that he will be victorious in the second defence of his SA junior middleweight boxing belt against Jackson Kaptein at Emperors Palace on March 18.

Koopman, who has stopped seven of his opponents, trains at the Brian Mitchell Academy in Benoni. Mitchell is a spokesperson for Golden Gloves which will stage Koopman’s fight against the tough-as-nails Free Stater. 

Mitchell, in a build-up interview for his promotion, said: “Talk about Jackson Kaptein; you gonna beat Jackson Kaptein on the 18th of March at Emperors Palace.”

Without mincing his words Koopman said: “Definitely. I feel he is not on my level.”

Koopman and Khumalo train together but Kaptein, from Freedom Square in Bloemfontein, stopped Khumalo in two rounds on December 11.

However, the soft-spoken fighter added: “He had a good fight against Terence Khumalo; he looked impressive but I don’t think he’s on my level.”

The upcoming boxing match will be Koopman’s voluntary defence after his mandatory fight which was a seventh round stoppage of Jamie Webb in March last year. That was Koopman’s first defence since winning the belt from Simon Dladla who could hear the bell for the eighth round in 2021.

He will defend against Kaptein who is chasing the title once held by Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo

The former champion who vacated that belt because he ran out of challengers and Kaptein are promoted by Lebo Mahoko.

Kaptein was done no favours to be in the top 10 ratings. His loss to date was a split points decision over eight rounds to Khensahosi Makondo in April.

Kaptein bounced back very strong in his next fight, stopping Siphiwe Lusizi in just three rounds in September before taking on Khumalo who lasted only two rounds in December. That was Kaptein’s fourth KO in six wins in eight fights.

Fans must brace themselves for a combustible competition between Koopman and Kaptein in one of the fights in the tournament that has been dubbed Peril @ the Palace.

Boxers must take every chance to fight for titles

Boxers must fight for any title on offer because not all boxers will be fortunate to get opportunities to fight for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO. They ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zulu king-Mayweather boxing promoter suspended over fiasco

Boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi’s licence has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, Boxing SA (BSA) spokesperson Azwitamisi Nthangeni ...
Sport
2 days ago

Live boxing on SABC getting closer to reality

The committee formed to scrutinise boxing promoters' applications for the SABC’s tender to stage tournaments to be broadcast live from April is ...
Sport
2 days ago

Malinga takes boxing to far corners of KZN

Durban-based promoter Zandile Malinga continues this weekend with her mission to take the sport of boxing to remote areas where young males ...
Sport
3 days ago

BSA loses case against former CEO Qithi

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: “We (Boxing SA board) will have a meeting today and communicate with Qithi’s representatives regarding ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction