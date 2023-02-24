Koopman confident South African belt is his

Emerging boxing star Shervontaig Koopman is his own cheerleader who does not need validation from someone else.
The 10-fight novice from Primrose in Germiston displayed his confidence when he assured Brian Mitchell that he will be victorious in the second defence of his SA junior middleweight boxing belt against Jackson Kaptein at Emperors Palace on March 18.
Koopman, who has stopped seven of his opponents, trains at the Brian Mitchell Academy in Benoni. Mitchell is a spokesperson for Golden Gloves which will stage Koopman’s fight against the tough-as-nails Free Stater.
Mitchell, in a build-up interview for his promotion, said: “Talk about Jackson Kaptein; you gonna beat Jackson Kaptein on the 18th of March at Emperors Palace.”
Without mincing his words Koopman said: “Definitely. I feel he is not on my level.”
Koopman and Khumalo train together but Kaptein, from Freedom Square in Bloemfontein, stopped Khumalo in two rounds on December 11.
However, the soft-spoken fighter added: “He had a good fight against Terence Khumalo; he looked impressive but I don’t think he’s on my level.”
The upcoming boxing match will be Koopman’s voluntary defence after his mandatory fight which was a seventh round stoppage of Jamie Webb in March last year. That was Koopman’s first defence since winning the belt from Simon Dladla who could hear the bell for the eighth round in 2021.
He will defend against Kaptein who is chasing the title once held by Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo
The former champion who vacated that belt because he ran out of challengers and Kaptein are promoted by Lebo Mahoko.
Kaptein was done no favours to be in the top 10 ratings. His loss to date was a split points decision over eight rounds to Khensahosi Makondo in April.
Kaptein bounced back very strong in his next fight, stopping Siphiwe Lusizi in just three rounds in September before taking on Khumalo who lasted only two rounds in December. That was Kaptein’s fourth KO in six wins in eight fights.
Fans must brace themselves for a combustible competition between Koopman and Kaptein in one of the fights in the tournament that has been dubbed Peril @ the Palace.
