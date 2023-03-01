Dlomo jets off to Russia for action, payday

SA junior welterweight boxing champ Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo cannot live on promises when his family is depending on him, says trainer Charity Mukondeleli in his justification of them accepting a 10-round fight in Russia for Tuesday next week.
Mukondeleli says Dlomo signed a fight contract with promoter Nomvelo Magcaba to defend against Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo on Saturday last week. But her tournament was postponed for Saturday and is planned for Town Hall in Pietermaritzburg.
Dlomo won’t honour his contract and the sanctioning committee together with the medical committee has cleared Dlomo to travel. His documents are in order.
The father of a nine-month-old baby will be involved in a non-title 10 rounder against 10-fight undefeated novice Khariton Argba at DIVS Arena, Yekaterinburg. Dlomo has been to Russia three times before and he lost all his fights there.
Pressed to confirm or deny that they are going there specifically for money, the retired boxer said the mission was two-pronged, get action and be paid as per contractual obligation and return home victorious.
“We are gunning for that guy’s No 32 rating in the world since ours has dropped to 92 due to inactivity. Look at Ndongeni (Xolisani who Prince beat in 2020) is rated No 71 in the world and that is all because he is active as a fighter,” he said.
“Yes, every fighter must be paid for a fight in the end; it is like you going to your offices every month your salary is guaranteed at the end of the month and that is an obvious thing due to the contract you signed there.”
He said they signed with J4 Joy Promotions to defend against Marcus Lebogo in November. “That tournament was postponed to December but it did not happen,” said Mukondeleli.
“Nomvelo gave us an offer for that fight and we signed the fight contract for February 25 (last weekend) and that also did not happen; we then went back to the Russians who had approached us before, we signed with promoter Nomvelo Magcaba to revive the offer to Russia.
“Everything was fine; they sent us the contract and we have done everything according to the book and that includes pleading with Boxing SA to allow us to travel.”
Mukondeleli, assistant trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi and Dlomo jet out to Russia tomorrow.
