‘RAP must go through BSA’ to finance Nontshinga’s IBF fight

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) must follow protocol in its request for funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.
Deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu welcomed Nontshinga at the OR Tambo International Airport on his arrival from Mexico where he won the world title after defeating Hector Flores in September.
She did not make any commitments regarding Nontshinga making his defence at home in East London, but she said they would try to help.
During a brief interview with the Sowetan yesterday regarding the possibility of that fight happening in East London, Mafu said: “They (RAP) must go through Boxing SA who will then approach the department for financial assistance.
“It was Boxing SA who invited us when Nontshinga came back from Mexico. We are always there to assist. Remember, boxing is one code we want to see at the same level as other sports codes.”
RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela confirmed yesterday writing to different departments. “Yes, we wrote to different sectors of government and they acknowledged receiving our emails, so we are waiting patiently,” she said. ”We intend to do the fight on the weekend of 23rd April in the Eastern Cape. We are working hard on it and obviously we are looking at getting sponsors on board.”
Suganob qualified to challenge Nontshinga on Saturday after winning the elimination fight against Mark Vicelles via an eighth-round technical decision. The stoppage was caused by a deep cut on Vicelles’ right eyebrow.
The camps of Nontshinga and that of Suganob have already been informed by the IBF that negotiations for the rights to stage this fight should commence immediately and be concluded by March 28.
The statement explained that “if you are unable to come to an agreement for this bout (where to take place) within the [28] days, the IBF will call for a purse bid”.
"I am very happy to sign with the number one promoter in the world,” Nontshinga said, although it is RAP that has been there for him since his first professional fight in 2017. He’s undefeated in 11 fights.
‘RAP must go through BSA’ to finance Nontshinga’s IBF fight
Ministry noncommittal on boxer’s title defence in East London
Image: Norte Photo
