"I feel like my wings have been clipped," said Lubisi, whose province was gradually getting busy.
• Meanwhile, former boxing trainer, matchmaker and promoter Zekiel "Ziggy" Mtshali has passed on, his brother Dr Jabulani Mtshali told Sowetan yesterday.
"I received the message this morning [Sunday] from his son that Zakes has passed on. I saw him was last week. He was admitted at Garden City Hospital, where he underwent an operation on his spine.
"He looked okay but his son called me this morning to inform me that he passed on," he said, adding that more details would be shared in due course.
Promoter’s financial muscle lifted the sport
Mnisi’s suspension a blow to Mpumalanga boxing
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Not only has the progress of boxing in Mpumalanga been suppressed by the suspension of Jacob Mnisi’s promoter’s licence, but the Boxing SA decision has also affected its provincial manager in that province, Oupa Lubisi.
He says Mnisi brought life to the moribund fistic sport in that province.
“I personally approached Bra Jacob to consider taking up a promoter’s licence with BSA to come and revive the sport because he has the financial muscle,” said the retired former SA junior featherweight boxing champ.
Mnisi was licensed as a promoter by Boxing SA in 2021. That licence was suspended by the regulator two weeks ago for allegedly violating some of its regulations. That was revealed after his failure to stage another three-title tournament in Durban in December.
Boxing SA had given Mnisi permission to organise the event after two postponements, which fuelled confusion to the entire fraternity but mainly the boxers who had not been eating less for fear of putting on more weight .
Zulu king-Mayweather boxing promoter suspended over fiasco
There were allegations that a foreign female boxer slept on a bench in a hotel foyer for a few nights because the accommodation had not been paid by the promoter until Boxing SA intervened.
It can, however, be confirmed that Mnisi paid 100% the agreed purse monies to all local boxers when the contract stipulates that in such a situation only 10% of the agreed purse must be paid.
One of the conditions of Mnisi’s suspension is that he must not organise or attempt to organise any activity involving professional boxing or boxers. That is exactly what kills Lubisi.
“I feel like my wings have been clipped,” said Lubisi, whose province was gradually getting busy.
• Meanwhile, former boxing trainer, matchmaker and promoter Zekiel “Ziggy” Mtshali has passed on, his brother Dr Jabulani Mtshali told Sowetan yesterday.
“I received the message this morning [Sunday] from his son that Zakes has passed on. I saw him was last week. He was admitted at Garden City Hospital, where he underwent an operation on his spine.
“He looked okay but his son called me this morning to inform me that he passed on,” he said, adding that more details would be shared in due course.
