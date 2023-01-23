Bonokoane in line for major boxing award
Captain Charisma could be WBF fighter of the year
An aspiring footballer-turned-boxer is on the verge of scooping the most sought-after fighter of the year award.
Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane – who says he became a boxer by chance – is the potential recipient of that trophy. He is the World Boxing Federation (WBF) junior featherweight champion. That organisation’s award ceremony will form part of its annual convention in Cape Town in March...
