Potgieter emerges as new heavyweight hopeful
Fighter eyes SA title
It has been a sad time for South African heavyweight boxing division, especially with the passing last week of legendary Gerrie Coetzee – the 67 year old former WBA world champion who was buried last weekend in Cape.
The developed countries heavyweight champion from SA, who publicly denounced apartheid law to become a symbol of multiracialism, succumbed to cancer. ..
Potgieter emerges as new heavyweight hopeful
Fighter eyes SA title
It has been a sad time for South African heavyweight boxing division, especially with the passing last week of legendary Gerrie Coetzee – the 67 year old former WBA world champion who was buried last weekend in Cape.
The developed countries heavyweight champion from SA, who publicly denounced apartheid law to become a symbol of multiracialism, succumbed to cancer. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos