Ronald “King” Malindi is a defence away from claiming the outright ownership of the South African bantamweight boxing title and the chances of him achieving that feat are galore.
That is simply because his record fifth defence will be against an opponent of his choice. He is on a voluntary situation after making a successful defence in what was his mandatory defence.
He defeated mandatory challenger Rofhiwa Nemushungwa via a 12-round split decision at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Friday night. The outcome could have gone either way due to the closeness of action.
The first two judges scored the contest 115-114 for either fighter while the deciding verdict was 117-115 for Malindi, who remained undefeated after 19 fights.
Meanwhile, Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane produced a stunning 12th-round knockout over tough Filipino Jhaleel Payao to retain the WBF intercontinental junior featherweight title. The stylish champion from Kagiso on the West Rand, who is trained by Charity Mukondeleli, is on the cusp of challenging for the WBF title.
Arnel Lubisi became the Mpumalanga bantamweight champion after stopping Mthobisi Nkosi in the fourth round.
Matshidiso Mokebisi gave away a golden opportunity presented to her by both promoter Jacob Mnisi and WBF president Howard Goldberg to win the WBF junior featherweight title. She lost to Katie Healy – a four-fight novice – over 10 one-sided rounds.
Mokebisi was involved in her 26th bout. Goldberg came under fire for sanctioning the fight, which by boxing standards was a mismatch. But Healy from the UK cruised to a comfortable unanimous points decision.
Mnisi used the opportunity to honour posthumously Vic Toweel, Jacob Matlala and Peter Mathebula. He also paid homage to Johannes Sithebe, Thulani Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, Jan Bergman, Siza and Tap Tap Makhathini, who are still alive. Ring announcer Sipho Mashego was also honoured.
‘King’ Malindi primed to wear crown permanently
SA boxing greats honoured during night of ring upsets
Image: Arnold Nododile
