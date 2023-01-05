Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) CEO Nomfesane Nyatela says her closeness to IBF junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga has nothing to do with her tipping him to win 2022 Boxing SA’s Boxer of the Year award should the regulator host its annual awards ceremony this year.
Nontshinga deserves the Boxer of the Year award – Nyatela
CEO says she’s not biased as boxer showed his mettle
Image: Supplied
Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) CEO Nomfesane Nyatela says her closeness to IBF junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga has nothing to do with her tipping him to win 2022 Boxing SA’s Boxer of the Year award should the regulator host its annual awards ceremony this year.
Instead, it is the boxer’s achievement that makes her believe that he is the deserving recipient of that most sought-after award. Nontshinga is promoted by the East London-based RAP, which is owned by promoter Terries Ntuthu.
“I am looking at the bigger picture here and Sive right now is the only legitimate world champion in the country,” she said yesterday. That means there is no other champion who holds a belt from one of the four most recognised sanctioning boxing bodies. Other three are the WBA, WBC and WBO.
Ayanda Ndulani holds the IBO mini flyweight title, while Thato Bonokoane is the WBF junior featherweight titlist. These two are not highly regarded, although some of SA’s past world champions got recognition later in their careers by other sanctioning bodies after holding either the IBO or WBF straps.
The magnitude of the IBF enabled then flyweight holder Moruti Mthalane to win the Sportsman of the Year award at the annual SA Sports Awards that were held in Durban in November in 2019.
Then WBF welterweight champ Noni Teng shared 2008 Boxing SA’s Prospect of the Year award with Chris van Heerden while the IBO junior bantamweight title fight between then champion Gideon Buthelezi and Mexican Angel Aviles was voted 2017 Fight of the Year.
Nyatela added: “Even if Sive was promoted elsewhere I would still be saying the same thing. I mean a boy of only 11 fights fighting away from home for the very first time achieves that in front of a crowd that was obviously behind the Mexican fighter.”
Nontshinga defeated Mexican Hector Flores on points in a very tough fight. Nyatela has also tipped Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu to win the Boxing SA 2022 Upset of the Year award.
The oldest active boxer in SA, at 42, dethroned RAP’s charge Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica as the South African junior featherweight champion via a seventh round stoppage on July 5. “I still find it difficult to come to terms with that one,” said Nyatela in her parting shot. BSA hinted last year of making inroads in finding a sponsor for the regulator to host the awards.
Nathan predicts exciting year for his fighters
Makabu says Mikaelyan fight in Miami not happening
No-hoper Bopape turns tables on misfortune
Prestigious international accolade for boxing trainer Colin Nathan
