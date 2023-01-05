×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Nontshinga deserves the Boxer of the Year award – Nyatela

CEO says she’s not biased as boxer showed his mettle

05 January 2023 - 08:57
Ceo of Rumble Africa Promotions Nomfesane Nyatela.
Ceo of Rumble Africa Promotions Nomfesane Nyatela.
Image: Supplied

Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) CEO Nomfesane Nyatela says her closeness to IBF junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga has nothing to do with her tipping him to win 2022 Boxing SA’s Boxer of the Year award should the regulator host its annual awards ceremony this year.

Instead, it is the boxer’s achievement that makes her believe that he is the deserving recipient of that most sought-after award. Nontshinga is promoted by the East London-based RAP, which is owned by promoter Terries Ntuthu.

“I am looking at the bigger picture here and Sive right now is the only legitimate world champion in the country,” she said yesterday. That means there is no other champion who holds a belt from one of the four most recognised sanctioning boxing bodies. Other three are the WBA, WBC and WBO.

Ayanda Ndulani holds the IBO mini flyweight title, while Thato Bonokoane is the WBF junior featherweight  titlist. These two are not highly regarded, although some of SA’s past world champions got recognition later in their careers by other sanctioning bodies after holding either the IBO or WBF straps.

The magnitude of the IBF enabled then flyweight holder Moruti Mthalane to win the Sportsman of the Year award at the annual SA Sports Awards that were held in Durban in November in 2019.

Then WBF welterweight champ Noni Teng shared 2008 Boxing SA’s Prospect of the Year award with Chris van Heerden while the IBO junior bantamweight title fight between then champion Gideon Buthelezi and Mexican Angel Aviles was voted 2017 Fight of the Year.

Nyatela added: “Even if Sive was promoted elsewhere I would still be saying the same thing. I mean a boy of only 11 fights fighting away from home for the very first time achieves that in front of a crowd that was obviously behind the Mexican fighter.”

Nontshinga defeated Mexican Hector Flores on points in a very tough fight. Nyatela has also tipped Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu to win the Boxing SA 2022 Upset of the Year award.

The oldest active boxer in SA, at 42, dethroned RAP’s charge Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica as the South African junior featherweight champion via a seventh round stoppage on July 5. “I still find it difficult to come to terms with that one,” said Nyatela in her parting shot. BSA hinted last year of making inroads in finding a sponsor for the regulator to host the awards.

Nathan predicts exciting year for his fighters

The future looks very bright for the African continent’s most successful boxing trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and his No Doubt Management, which ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Makabu says Mikaelyan fight in Miami not happening

Ilunga Junior Makabu, who is not accorded the recognition he deserves by Africans for being the continent’s only WBC boxing champion, is not ...
Sport
1 day ago

No-hoper Bopape turns tables on misfortune

Fight fans could not believe how supposedly washed up fighter John “Section 29” Bopape changed his misfortunes overnight, and this means they can ...
Sport
1 day ago

Prestigious international accolade for boxing trainer Colin Nathan

Another feather in the cap for SA's and probably Africa’s most successful boxing trainer of this era, Colin Nathan.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...