Deejay Kriel has promised to entertain when he returns to the ring for the first time in almost two years when he takes on Thembelani Nxoshe in an eight-round catchweight fight at ESPN Africa Boxing 24 in Sandton tonight.
The former IBF mini-flyweight champion plots a comeback after failing in his attempt to win his second world title – the IBF junior-flyweight division – when he was stopped in the 10th round by Felix Alvarado in Texas, USA, on January 2.
That was his second defeat, the first being in his debut fight in 2014. Kriel last fought at home in 2018 when he retained his WBC International mini-flyweight title with a points decision in 12 rounds against Xolisa Magusha. He then relocated to the USA where he won the IBF belt in his first fight there against Carlos Licona and is now back with trainer Colin Nathan.
“This will be my first appearance on ESPN Africa and we wanted to fight on ESPN; me and Colin spoke about it,” said Kriel.
“ESPN is the biggest broadcaster for boxing in Africa, it’s big broadcasting all over the world, so it’s awesome. If ESPN is not the biggest boxing broadcaster in SA now it will soon be.”
In the main event IBF International junior-middleweight champion Emmany “The General” Kalombo will defend against Shiva Thakran of India. Kalomobo, 27, from Congo is trained here by Damien Durandt.
Other bouts are
Patrick Mukala v Yanga Phetani (super-middleweight, 8 rounds)
Darrin Rossouw v Jacques Tshikubu Muvud (middleweight, 6 rd)
Ellen Simwaka v Asandiswa Nxokwana (female bantamweight, 8 rd)
Phumelelo Cele v Aaron Muteba (welterweight, 4 rd)
• Action will start at 6.30pm.
Kriel promises fireworks tonight
Ex-IBF champ looking forward to debut on ESPN Africa
Image: Veli Nhlapo
