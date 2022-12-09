×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Kriel promises fireworks tonight

Ex-IBF champ looking forward to debut on ESPN Africa

09 December 2022 - 11:08
Deejay Kriel has promised to entertain boxing fans when he returns to the ring.
Deejay Kriel has promised to entertain boxing fans when he returns to the ring.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Deejay Kriel has promised to entertain when he returns to the ring for the first time in almost two years when he takes on Thembelani Nxoshe in an eight-round catchweight fight at ESPN Africa Boxing 24 in Sandton tonight.

The former IBF mini-flyweight champion plots a comeback after failing in his attempt to win his second world title – the IBF junior-flyweight division – when he was stopped in the 10th round by Felix Alvarado in Texas, USA, on January 2.

That was his second defeat, the first being in his debut fight in 2014. Kriel last fought at home in 2018 when he retained his WBC International mini-flyweight title with a points decision in 12 rounds against Xolisa Magusha. He then relocated to the USA where he won the IBF belt in his first fight there against Carlos Licona and is now back with trainer Colin Nathan.

“This will be my first appearance on ESPN Africa and we wanted to fight on ESPN; me and Colin spoke about it,”  said Kriel.

“ESPN is the biggest broadcaster for boxing in Africa, it’s big broadcasting all over the world, so it’s awesome. If ESPN is not the biggest boxing broadcaster in SA now it will soon be.”

In the main event IBF International junior-middleweight champion Emmany “The General” Kalombo  will defend against Shiva Thakran of India. Kalomobo, 27, from Congo is trained here by Damien Durandt.

Other bouts are

Patrick Mukala v Yanga Phetani (super-middleweight, 8 rounds)

Darrin Rossouw v Jacques Tshikubu Muvud (middleweight, 6 rd) 

Ellen Simwaka v Asandiswa Nxokwana (female bantamweight, 8 rd) 

Phumelelo Cele v Aaron Muteba (welterweight, 4 rd) 

• Action will start at 6.30pm.

Khumalo continues on his comeback trail

Phikelelani Khumalo has recovered from his second round knockout by Mbiya Kanku in a loss some of Khumalo’s fans viewed as a speed bump because the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'Golden Boy' carries hopes of new generation

Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile carries the hopes of many fight fans who are looking for boxers who have the potential to take over the baton from the Y2K ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Black Panther' hits at returning to help fix SA

Former two-weight world boxing champion Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou says his adopted country of  Australia where he had been living since 1995, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mukondeleleli still loyal to ex-mentor Pailman

Charity Mukondeleli has shown loyalty towards his former trainer Bernie Pailman by turning down a request by trainer Sean Smith to man the corner of ...
Sport
2 days ago

I am a different animal these days, says Phuzi

Will it be three in a row for Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller or it will be third-time lucky for Akani “Prime” Phuzi when they meet in their trilogy ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...