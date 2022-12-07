×

Boxing

Mukondeleleli still loyal to ex-mentor Pailman

Trainer turns down request by Smith to man Malindi's corner

07 December 2022 - 09:27
Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli and one of his charges Thato Bonokoane.
Image: Supplied

Charity Mukondeleli has shown loyalty towards his former trainer Bernie Pailman by turning down a request by trainer Sean Smith to man the corner of Ronald Malindi against Jorge Orozzo Mendoza from Mexico. 

The two boxers meet for the WBF bantamweight title at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Sunday.

Smith, according to Mukondeleli, was going to remunerate him well for his services. In the same tournament, Mukondeleli’s charge Prince Dlomo will defend his SA junior-welterweight title for the fourth time against Marcus Lebogo. These fights and four other title fights will be staged by J4 Joy International Promoters. 

Mukondeleli said Smith told him he will be in France with Thulani Mbenge who will fight for the WBC Silver welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho on December 17.

Malindi was to make his debut under Smith after joining forces few months ago, this after leaving long-term mentor Pailman. Together they won the ABU SADC, Africa and SA titles; he went on to defend the SA belt  three times under Pailman, who guided him to 18 wins from 18 fights. 

They parted ways on the eve of his fourth defence against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa on July  8. Malindi retained his title on points and Mukondeleli helped him in the corner.

Pailman trained Mukondeleli as a fighter for 10 years. When Mukondeleli retired in 2016, Pailman roped him in as his assistant trainer at Westside Boxing Gym in Westbury and Malindi was one of the fighters that were trained there t the time.

“I spoke to Bernie about it and he did not like the idea; I also spoke to my father about Sean’s request and my father advised me not to spoil the relationship I have with Bernie, so I will not be able to assist Ronald,” said Mukondeleli, who has already made Smith aware of his decision.

“I love Ronald a lot but I cannot be seen as betraying Bernie. I was 20 when I joined him as a boxer and today I am 44 years old. If me and Bernie are to part ways let it not be about a boxer. I train my own fighters now but I still consult with Bernie for some advice.”

