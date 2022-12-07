I am a different animal these days, says Phuzi

Will it be three in a row for Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller or it will be third-time lucky for Akani “Prime” Phuzi when they meet in their trilogy at Emperors Palace on Saturday?
The fight will form part of Golden Gloves Cracker Jack tournament in Kempton Park. Muller defeated Phuzi in their previous two fights.
The two boxers met at the pre-medical yesterday. First to throw his salvo was Phuzi. “I will stop Johnny in six rounds and there is no doubt about that; I am a different animal now.” Phuzi, who was with Alan Toweel Junior when he lost those two fights, is now with Damien Durandt. “My trainer introduced new things in me so, ja, you will see a different me on Saturday,” he said.
Muller said: “He’s talking about knocking me out in six rounds, but I don’t think he will last until the sixth round.”
Durandt’s other fighter on the bill is Brendan Thysse, who will welcome Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy.
“Ndombassy comes to fight but we prepared properly for what he brings; whatever he has we have it all. He must bring his best because I will also bring the best. I am predicting a good win,” said Thysse.
Roarke Knapp will welcome vastly experienced Mexican Dante Jardon in the main contest over 10 rounds. Knapp last fought in June when he defeated Thysse in one-hell-of-a showdown. Knapp avenged his loss to Thysse in 2019.
Knapp is the ultimate warrior whose big heart has brought back from situations where an average boxer would have given up. He is trained by Vusi Mtolo.
Then on Sunday at the same casino in Kempton Park, Chris “The Wolf” Thompson will put both his SA and ABU heavyweight belts on the line against Keaton Gomes. They, too, met at the venue yesterday and exchanged some verbal barbs.
Without mincing his words, Gomes said: “…I’m going to win the fight no matter what and it is not going for 12 rounds but I am prepared for 15.”
Thompson said: “We will see what happens on Sunday. Obviously I see myself control the fight. And still the champ.”
I am a different animal these days, says Phuzi
'The Hurricane' aims to make it three out of three
Image: Nick Lourens
