Khumalo continues on his comeback trail

Phikelelani Khumalo has recovered from his second round knockout by Mbiya Kanku in a loss some of Khumalo’s fans viewed as a speed bump because the former football striker for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United in the Diski Challenge was moving at a fast pace.
Having fought his first professional boxing match on June 19 2021, “The Stinger”, as he is nicknamed, tasted defeat to the Congolese fighter in the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on March 26.
He had been undefeated after four fights with two knockouts. Trainer Vusi Mtolo says he made his charge understand and live with the fact that on his way somewhere there will be distractions and strong winds which may derail him.
“Luckily he is a boxer that listens and he understood that he is still new and such things will happen as they also happen to very big fighters in the world,” said Mtolo, who is assisted by Sechaba Mabuya.
Together they guided him to winning the KwaZulu-Natal junior middleweight title and will take on tough-as-nails Jackson Kaptein over six rounds in the main bout of Golden Gloves “Young Guns” at Emperors Palace this weekend.
The main contest in that tournament is the SA and ABU heavyweight bout between holder Chris “The Wolf” Thompson and Keaton Gomes. There will be five more fights, and action will begin at 2pm.
Then on Sunday Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller and Akani “Prime” Phuzi will meet for the third time at the same casino in Kempton Park. This will be Phuzi’s second fight under trainer Damien Durandt, who has already given his charge a win which was a stoppage over Lebo Mashitoa.
In another fight on the card, Durandt’s other charge Brendan “Fast Guns” Thysse takes on Cristiano Ndombassy from Angola in a non-title junior middleweight fight over 10 rounds, while the Mtolo-trained Roarke “Razor” Knapp and Mexican Dante Jardon will do battle over 10 rounds also in the junior middleweight division.
There will be four more fights, and action will begin at 2pm.
Khumalo continues on his comeback trail
Boxer embraces learning curve – trainer
Image: James B Gradidge
Phikelelani Khumalo has recovered from his second round knockout by Mbiya Kanku in a loss some of Khumalo’s fans viewed as a speed bump because the former football striker for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United in the Diski Challenge was moving at a fast pace.
Having fought his first professional boxing match on June 19 2021, “The Stinger”, as he is nicknamed, tasted defeat to the Congolese fighter in the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on March 26.
He had been undefeated after four fights with two knockouts. Trainer Vusi Mtolo says he made his charge understand and live with the fact that on his way somewhere there will be distractions and strong winds which may derail him.
“Luckily he is a boxer that listens and he understood that he is still new and such things will happen as they also happen to very big fighters in the world,” said Mtolo, who is assisted by Sechaba Mabuya.
Together they guided him to winning the KwaZulu-Natal junior middleweight title and will take on tough-as-nails Jackson Kaptein over six rounds in the main bout of Golden Gloves “Young Guns” at Emperors Palace this weekend.
The main contest in that tournament is the SA and ABU heavyweight bout between holder Chris “The Wolf” Thompson and Keaton Gomes. There will be five more fights, and action will begin at 2pm.
Then on Sunday Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller and Akani “Prime” Phuzi will meet for the third time at the same casino in Kempton Park. This will be Phuzi’s second fight under trainer Damien Durandt, who has already given his charge a win which was a stoppage over Lebo Mashitoa.
In another fight on the card, Durandt’s other charge Brendan “Fast Guns” Thysse takes on Cristiano Ndombassy from Angola in a non-title junior middleweight fight over 10 rounds, while the Mtolo-trained Roarke “Razor” Knapp and Mexican Dante Jardon will do battle over 10 rounds also in the junior middleweight division.
There will be four more fights, and action will begin at 2pm.
'Golden Boy' carries hopes of new generation
'Black Panther' hits at returning to help fix SA
Mukondeleleli still loyal to ex-mentor Pailman
I am a different animal these days, says Phuzi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos