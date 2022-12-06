Kalombo tasked with singing carols for fans in title fight

The Walt Disney Africa Company has given Emmany Kalombo the big responsibility of providing Christmas carols to boxing fans by way of top drawer performance in the promotion’s last tournament of the year at The Galleria in Sandton on Friday.
In making sure that the tournament befits its status, promoter Sfiso Shongwe has imported Shiver Singh from India to oppose Kalombo in the first defence of his IBF International junior-middleweight title. Their 12 rounds scheduled match will headline the six-fight card at the same venue where Kalombo won the title in June.
Kalombo who is nicknamed “The General” has aptly taken over the role of representing Congolese fighters here. He is continuing where Ilunga “Junior” Makabu left off when he won the WBC cruiserweight title in 2020.
Using Johannesburg as his base, Makabu went on to represent Congolese boxing with distinction. He is the one who brought Kalombo to SA when he joined him at Nick Durandt’s successful gym.
Durandt Gym, now under son Damien Durandt, following Nick’s demise in a motorbike crash not long after his retirement as trainer, guided Makabu to a WBC title win.
Damien has also done well with Kalombo, helping him win the WBF International title, before adding the IBF International belt to his collection. The hard-hitting Kalombo has 16 knockouts in 16 wins against a single loss conceded in Uzbekistan in 2021.
But he bounced back to register two wins, the last being for the IBF International title, which will be on the line against Singh – the first pro boxer from India – to fight in SA.
Singh is no slouch. He holds the WBC Asia Continental super-middleweight title and has a record of 16 wins, eight by knockouts, against three losses and a draw.
Also to look out for excitement is Malawian Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka who will take on Asandiswa Nxokwana over eight rounds in the main supporting fight. Simwaka who is trained in SA by Vusi Mtolo holds the IBF Africa bantamweight title she won in May.
Shongwe’s company returned to Africa Boxing in January after the re-introduction of Africa Boxing under ESPN, which has been staging fights monthly.
Showcasing a diverse range of the continent’s boxing talent to viewers across Africa through ESPN Africa (DStv 218, Starsat 248] as well as several broadcast partners across the globe), their tournaments took place on the last Thursday every month.
Undefeated after six fights, Mtolo’s promising prospect Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw will have his hands full over eight rounds against a human hurricane in Jacque Muvuud – the tough Congolese – who does not take a step back. This fight could steal the thunder from the main contest.
Action will begin at 6pm.
Kalombo tasked with singing carols for fans in title fight
Hard-hitting Congolese brings curtains down on Walt Disney year
Image: Thulani Mbele
SA's Raging Bull to get exclusive award
Fury taunts Usyk after beating Chisora to retain WBC title
Kevin Lerena's challenge ends in third-round defeat against Daniel Dubois
Dlamini takes his IBO featherweight title loss in his stride
