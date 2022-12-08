×

Boxing

'Black Panther' hits at returning to help fix SA

After successful boxing career, Ndou is now a lawyer

08 December 2022 - 09:33
Former multiple-world boxing champ Lovemore Ndou.
Image: Billy Bogoeski

Former two-weight world boxing champion Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou says his adopted country of  Australia where he had been living since 1995, has been a blessing.

As Australian citizen, the Musina-born fighter held the IBF junior-welterweight and the IBO and WBF welterweight belts. And for these and other achievements as a sportsman and attorney, he has been awarded with the Professional Excellence award by New South Wales, the country's largest state by population.

“It is very pleasing to know that my great work is recognised. Since retiring from boxing and becoming a lawyer, I have dedicated my life to giving back to the community,” he said yesterday.

“I find pleasure in knowing that through my work I have changed other people’s lives in a positive way. It does not stop here. My next step is to move back to South Africa and continue the great work in my native country. I believe there is a lot I can do to help my fellow South Africans."

The outspoken lawyer added: “It is no secret that the current government has failed people for nearly three decades now. During the political struggle which resulted in the loss of many lives, the idea was that once SA became a democratic state, it would become a country for all to live in irrespective of race, gender, religious or political beliefs.”

In June 1995, Ndou went to Newcastle, Australia, for an international fight against Cliff Sarmardin. He lost on points. Two months later Ndou met Mthobeli Mhlophe in the Orient Theatre, East London, for the SA junior-lightweight championship. He lost on a split decision which was seen by many as a hometown decision. 

Hugely disappointed, Ndou left SA for Australia afterwards and set up his base in Newcastle, NSW.

“My life is best described by the monomyth or the hero’s journey,” he says. “I have set out on a journey seeking adventure and knowledge in Australia.

"I have now finished what I had set out to do and gained the knowledge I sought to gain, so now it is time for me to return home and use the knowledge I have gained to help improve my country of birth.”

