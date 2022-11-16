×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

‘First time I saw Lukanyo Am, he was playing in takkies’

Erasmus proud Springbok centre nominated for top player award

16 November 2022 - 08:23
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am has been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award.
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am has been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is proud of Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am’s nomination for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award.

Am will contest the top award with Antoine Dupont of France and the Irish duo of Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier. The nomination of Am validates the voices that called him the best player in the world before he sustained an injury in the Rugby Championship in July.

For Erasmus, this moment is sweet as he recalls the first time he saw Am playing in the Eastern Cape as a youngster in takkies, to now being among the best players in the world.

“He’s just a really special player, the first time I and Jacques (Nienaber) saw him was when we coached Border at club trials,” said Erasmus during a virtual press briefing ahead of the Boks encounter on Saturday against Italy in Genoa.

“This guy just stood out, I think he was playing with a pair of takkies. I don’t think he had boots on. We phoned an agent from there and told him to have a look at this guy as he won’t get any exposure.

“From being all over the place, he pushed right through to now being nominated to being one of the world’s best players of the year.

We are very proud of him, especially because of where he came from.  I’m not going to say a poor background or disadvantaged area, I think he had to fight really hard to get into teams and systems,” he said.

Am is not in Europe with the Boks on tour as he’s recovering from his injury. His missing out during this end-of-the-year tour means he can’t solidify his claim for the award. Erasmus feels this puts his chances on the backfoot.

“It’s a pity he couldn’t showcase at the end of the year tour what he could do to stay fresh in the minds of the guys who will decide who will be the player of the year,” Erasmus said.

Meanwhile, Springbok Women wing Nomawethu Mabenge is nominated in the category for International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year gong.

The awards ceremony will take place in Monaco, France, on Sunday.

Kempson makes case for Stick to ascend to Bok throne

Former Springbok forward Robbi Kempson has vouched for Mzwandile Stick to be the next Bok coach should Jacques Nienaber decide to vacate the position ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Wiese back as Nienaber makes minor switches for Boks against Italy

Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 to a Springbok starting line-up that features new lock and centre pairings for Saturday’s year-end tour Test against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

With two losses on tour, Boks prepare for a tough Italian job

The tour of Europe has not gone according to script for the Springboks; despite that, the team is still trusting their system process ahead of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks say they’re improving but need to show it in wins column against Azzurri

Despite their second straight defeat on their year-end tour, the Springboks believe they are moving in the right direction.
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber not dejected after narrow defeat to France

The Springboks narrowly lost 30-26 against France on Saturday at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, and coach Jacques Nienaber praised his side for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm