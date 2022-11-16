‘First time I saw Lukanyo Am, he was playing in takkies’

SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is proud of Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am’s nomination for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award.
Am will contest the top award with Antoine Dupont of France and the Irish duo of Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier. The nomination of Am validates the voices that called him the best player in the world before he sustained an injury in the Rugby Championship in July.
For Erasmus, this moment is sweet as he recalls the first time he saw Am playing in the Eastern Cape as a youngster in takkies, to now being among the best players in the world.
“He’s just a really special player, the first time I and Jacques (Nienaber) saw him was when we coached Border at club trials,” said Erasmus during a virtual press briefing ahead of the Boks encounter on Saturday against Italy in Genoa.
“This guy just stood out, I think he was playing with a pair of takkies. I don’t think he had boots on. We phoned an agent from there and told him to have a look at this guy as he won’t get any exposure.
“From being all over the place, he pushed right through to now being nominated to being one of the world’s best players of the year.
We are very proud of him, especially because of where he came from. I’m not going to say a poor background or disadvantaged area, I think he had to fight really hard to get into teams and systems,” he said.
Am is not in Europe with the Boks on tour as he’s recovering from his injury. His missing out during this end-of-the-year tour means he can’t solidify his claim for the award. Erasmus feels this puts his chances on the backfoot.
“It’s a pity he couldn’t showcase at the end of the year tour what he could do to stay fresh in the minds of the guys who will decide who will be the player of the year,” Erasmus said.
Meanwhile, Springbok Women wing Nomawethu Mabenge is nominated in the category for International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year gong.
The awards ceremony will take place in Monaco, France, on Sunday.
‘First time I saw Lukanyo Am, he was playing in takkies’
Erasmus proud Springbok centre nominated for top player award
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
