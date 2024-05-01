Both sides showed urgency going forward but there were no clear-cut chances created in first half. Pirates had more half-chances and box entries.
Mabasa, Mofokeng star as Orlando Pirates outwit City
Pirates striker’s first goal came in the 58th minute
Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng were the stars of the show as Orlando Pirates turned on the heat against Cape Town City, outwitting them 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Mabasa bagged a second-half brace with Mofokeng assisting him for both goals. More than anything the win, Pirates’ first against City in the league away, boosted their chances of finishing second in the DStv Premiership and qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season.
Mabasa also increased his chances of winning the Golden Boot as his brace took him to 13 goals.
The big striker's first came in the 58th minute after Mofokeng brilliantly teed him up to outmuscle Lorenzo Gordinho before beating Darren Keet with a low drive. Mabasa completed his double 14 minutes later with a tap-in, thanks to Mofokeng’s sweet pass inside the box.
City have now gone 11 games without a win across all competitions.
With his influential playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi suspended, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro gave Lesedi Kapinga a rare start. It was also Kapinga’s first league start since joining the Sea Robbers from Mamelodi Sundowns in July.
Pirates also missed industrious holding midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula through suspension.
City were dealt a huge blow when their key centreback Keanu Cupido was forced off with what seemed an ankle injury in the 27th minute after a challenge by Miguel Timm. Cupido was replaced by Patrick Fisher.
Both sides showed urgency going forward but there were no clear-cut chances created in first half. Pirates had more half-chances and box entries.
Most of Bucs’ attempts in the first period were aided by their dominance in the midfield, where Timm and Thalente Mbatha pulled the strings. The Bucs duo bossed City counterparts Luyolo Slatsha and Jaedin Rhodes.
Timm and Mbatha won most of the duels and their ball retention was decent at times, while City’s midfield pair struggled to keep possession.
The tempo was even higher in the second half. City had a penalty shout when Pirates’ Deon Hotto touched the ball with his elbow a few minutes after the break but referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved play on.
Pirates had lost three of their seven previous meetings against City away, with four draws.
