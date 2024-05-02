Middendorp admits only a miracle can save Spurs

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted it will be difficult for his side to try and avoid automatic relegation with four games remaining.
Spurs suffered a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Polokwane City on Tuesday through an own goal by Rushwin Dortley in injury time at Athlone Stadium with the game seemingly headed for a draw.
With second-from-the-bottom Richards Bay winning 2-1 against AmaZulu, this left the Urban Warriors eight points behind with four games remaining.
Spurs currently have 15 points and are languishing at the bottom of the log, meaning they can only finish with 27 should they win their remaining four games against Royal AM, SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.
The Urban Warriors can only finish in the 15th place and avoid automatic relegation should they win all their remaining matches and Bay fail to register a victory in all their matches, something Middendorp doesn't see happening.
"I'm busy all day with finding solutions for these games. We have several players not available," Middendorp explained to the media after the game. "Now it's a different scenario. We have to see how to approach the remaining four games. Of course, miracles do happen, but I'm being realistic.
" Richards Bay won and with four games to go, we have to fight, it is okay. But I don't think Richards Bay are so stupid as not to pick up points anymore. It will not happen. This is a situation we are in and it's going to be tough."
The German seems to have thrown in the towel, and the team will now have to rely on other matches for them to survive, something which may prove to be a daunting task.
"Basically the same, to prepare for the next game and be realistic on the other side, but on the other side, we just lost the game and we have eight points difference and Richards Bay won," he said.
Spurs' next match is against Royal AM in May 7 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
