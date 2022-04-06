Experience does not win you fights but skill does, says Durandt

Experience does not win boxers fights but instead it carries them through during fights, says Damien Durandt who has emerged as one of the country’s top trainers of this decade.

It was not a given for the son of SA’s most prolific trainer Nick Durandt that he would also succeed, not only in honing the skills of fighters but also in producing champions – something that Nick did with splendour for 29 years.

Having been in the corner with Nick from the age 14 years, until finally taking over as the head coach in 2017 when Nick retired, Damien has grown into sport to the extend that he even talks a good fight.

The general feeling is that Saturday night’s fight for the vacant SA bantamweight title between Athenkosi Dumezweni and Linda Ngxeke is a mismatch.

Dumezweni is the SA junior-bantamweight champion. He vacated it when he fought for and won the WBC Silver title on April 19 2019, against Jonas Salton. Dumezweni lost the silver belt eight months later to Fernando Martinez who went on to become the IBF champion.

Dumezweni has 13 wins, nine knockouts, against three losses, while Ngxeke is a rookie of eight fights with seven wins, only two by knockouts, and a draw. He will be involved in his first 12 rounder.

Their fight will headline TLB Promotions’ five fight tournament that will include a celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Anga Makubalo at Sun City Superbowl.

Durandt who trains Dumezweni said: “The same was said last week when fighter seasoned campaigner Jackson Chauke (SA flyweight champ) fought against a young Phumelele Cafu and the fight ended in a draw.

“My observation is that when it comes to SA titles all boxers come well prepared to put their lives on line, and that is what I expect from Ngxeke. Experience does not win you fights but it carries you through fights. Skills win you fights.”

Durandt made an example of Manny Pacquiao – the only eight division world champion in the history of boxing with 39 knockouts from 62 wins in 72 fights – losing the WBA Super welterweight title in August to Yordenis Ugas who had not won a single world title in 30 fights.

“Experience carried him through but it did not win him the fight,” said Durandt, adding that Dumezweni must show what he still has to offer against a young prospect.