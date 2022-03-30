Mantengu silences his distractors by winning SA title
He may not be your “Sugar” Ray Leonard in terms of quick hands, sharp eyesight and skills or possess the high punching rate of Marvin “Marvellous” Hagler but one thing is certain about Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu, he has a strong will and cannot be mentally undermined
It has seen him through situations where all odds were stacked against him. He ignored all the noise from the big crowd at the Orient Theatre in East London and did what he had come to do and emerged victorious against Siphosethu Mvula for the IBF All Africa junior-featherweight belt...
