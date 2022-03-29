BSA moves swiftly to correct announcer’s error
Champion retains title by majority draw
Boxing SA has saved some face for the sport by rectifying a wrong decision by ring announcer Carol Tshabalala in East London on Sunday.
SuperSport presenter Tshabalala announced wrongly that Phumelele Cafu was the new SA flyweight champion and had won that title from Jackson Chauke by a majority decision...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.