Fans given a boxing weekend to remember

Five SA ring officials aptly handled this bout, which was attended by IBF president Daryl Peoples

Last week’s astonishing steps taken by the Boxing SA board to overrule the decision taken by sanctioning committee not to give permission to SA flyweight champ Jackson Chauke to make a voluntary defence against eighth-rated contender Phumelele Cafu because Chauke was due for a mandatory defence against No 1 contender Thabang Ramagole, must not overshadow the good weekend it was for boxing in general.



Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces were buzzing. The beauty is that SA titles featured in all the tournaments...