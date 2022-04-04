Ramagole must be mentally strong to defeat Chauke

Thabang “Pretty Boy” Ramagole’s upcoming SA flyweight title bout is a huge one. The recently crowned ABU champion must not be fooled by the public opinion that national champion Jackson “M3” Chauke is slowing down.

Their judgments are based on Chauke’s recent performance against inexperienced and ring-rusty Phumelele Cafu. The challenger – who drew with the former Olympian after 12 rounds – had last seen action in 2019.

Some people say age is beginning to take its toll on the 36-year-old champion from Tembisa. Ramagole is rated No 1.

They fought in 2019 and Chauke stopped Ramagole in seven rounds. The date for the upcoming fight between the two is not yet confirmed.

The time is now for Ramagole to prepare himself mentally by believing that he can win the title that eluded his brother Lehlohonolo against then holder Moruti Mthalane in 2009.

Thabang has all the qualities to become a champion. His promising career took an unexpected nosedive a few years ago when he lost to average opponents.

But his trainer and father Lucky did not give up on him. Luckily, promoters were also supportive. One such promoter is Joyce Kungwane of TLB who gave Ramagole the opportunity to fight for the ABU title, which he won against Mpho Seforo in Mpumalanga in December.

Ramagole must first deal with Tisetso Modisadife on April 24. Their non-title fight will be presented by Kungwane at Orlando Community Hall.

“A lot will be said after that fight,” said Kungwane, who has become popular for assisting with action for fighters who have been idling. The list includes Xolisani Ndongeni, Thulani Mbenge, Bukiwe Nonina, Hekkie Budler, Ramagole and Seforo.

She has also looked after fight-starved Simpiwe Konkco and Sikho Nqothole, who will be in action on April 9 at Sun City Superbowl where rap star Cassper Nyovest (real name Refiloe Phoolo) and musician and actor Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo will meet in a celebrity boxing match.

Athenkosi Dumezweni and Landile Ngxeke will meet for the vacant SA junior-bantamweight belt in the main feature.