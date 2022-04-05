×

Boxing

Mnisi keeps his promise as he launches provincial belt

Businessman's venture wins favour of BSA, Mpumalanga government

05 April 2022 - 07:25
Promoter Jacob Mnisi J4Joy Boxing Promotion at Sandton Convention Centre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Businessman Jacob Mnisi is delivering on the promise he made that the first step he will take in his attempt to revive boxing in Mpumalanga will be to launch the provincial belt.

He did that last Thursday. He has gone as far as to include it in his three-title tournament that will take place at The Banquet Hall in Middelburg on Friday evening. 

Xolani Mgidi and Sam Sithole will battle it out for the junior-welterweight belt.

CEO of the promotional company Arnold “Squire” Nododile explained yesterday that they do not own the provincial title.

“It is BSA’s belt,” he said.

“We designed it, made a presentation to BSA and they gave us the right to manufacture it. Ours is to try as we promised to revive the sport in our province and we felt having the provincial title could encourage fighters from the amateur ranks to begin to take the sport seriously because not all BSA-registered boxers will win SA and world title.

“Many people did not believe us when we talked about the first ever Mpumalanga provincial title but after witnessing the official launch last week there is lots of excitement. The government in our province is paying attention and the support we got from BSA is encouraging.”

Topping the bill on Friday will be a 12-rounder for the SA lightweight title. Champion Tshifhiwa Munyai will bid for the record fifth defence against Aphiwe Mboyiya. Victory for Munyai will earn him the ownership of BDSA’s Championship belt.

The main supporting contest will see WBF A junior-featherweight champion Thato Bonokoane make his first defence against Innocent Mantengu.

Mnisi has included a female bout between Melissa Miller and Noxolo Makhanavu. There will be three more fights and action will begin at 5pm.

