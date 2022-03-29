We are in no rush, says Nkosi’s trainer after win

Pailman happy with his fighter’s performance

As much as unheralded top boxing trainer Bernie Pailman is happy with both the performance and the end result of his fighter’s bout on Sunday at Booysens Gym, the man who has guided a number of boxers to winning SA, world and international titles says he will still take baby steps with Sabelo Nkosi.



The hard fighter – who hardly takes a step back – emerged victorious in all judges’ scoring against the unshakable object in Malawian George Kandulo over 10 action-packed rounds in one of the five bout development tournaments staged by Soweto Boxing Promotion...