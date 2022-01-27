Makabu and Mchunu headline King's super tournament

Genuine boxing people’s focus here should be on ESPN’s maiden tournament in SA this evening and on Don King Promotions, which will be in charge of the All Africa WBC cruiserweight championship between Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu in Ohio in the US on Sunday morning.

Makabu and Mchunu will headline a super tournament on foreign soil.

In terms of sporting rivalry, the announcement at the end of that fight will be an achievement for the winner but in reality it will be a victory for Africa. Makabu, from Congo, defends against Mchunu, from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fight will be staged by 90-year-old iconic American promoter King in his hometown. This is the same man who staged the famous Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight championship in Congo, then known as Zaire, in 1974.

King is a six-time WBA promoter of the year, promoter of the century and promoter of the millennium. The IBF named him promoter of the decade in 1996 and the WBC deemed him the greatest promoter of all time in 1994.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán was quoted by Fightnews.Com in his column saying: “Don King is a living legend and quite a personality; he is even more famous and popular than most boxers today.

“If he enters a restaurant, in any country in the world, everyone is magnetised. The photos and autographs are incessant. One of the largest and most successful sports and entertainment promoters in history; however, nothing was easy, nobody gave him anything.

“He was born in a state where racism was a terrible reality. He always had to overcome all kinds of obstacles. He perfected the concept of promoter; he created dynamics for the world to find out about his events, such as giving an attractive name to the card, in turn, making it a great tradition – The Rumble in the Jungle; Thrilla in Manila; Thunder vs Lightning and The last Hurrah.”

Sulaiman made it clear that the winner between Mchunu and Makabu will be considered for a shot at undisputed world super-middleweight champion Saul Canelo Álvarez next, as requested by Alvarez's manager Eddy Reynoso during the WBC's annual convention last year.