Boxing boss pays tribute to 'Sazi'

Veteran boxing official Sazi Xlamlashe has passed on, Lehlohonolo Ramagole confirmed yesterday.

He said the soft-spoken, vastly experienced referee and judge died at a hospital in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon. He had been unwell since he had an operation in 2017.

“We honestly lost knowledge and wisdom here. I referred to him as a unifier,” said Ramagole, the former professional boxer who now serves as Boxing SA’s Gauteng provincial manager. “[He was] a champion of conflicts. Whenever there were conflicts within us as boxing administrators, he would sit us down as an elder and try to find the solution.

“He was more than an official to some of us. Baba Sazi was humble and submissive despite his vast experience. Sometimes you would even forget that he is a grandfather due to his selflessness. He is already missed.”

Xamlashe, who was based on the East Rand, is said to have been associated with the fistic sport for three decades. His last assignment as a judge was on December 19 in Gqeberha where Nozipho Bell won the IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title.

The 70-year-old former professional boxer, who officiated in fights sanctioned by the WBU, IBF, IBO and ABU, was tournament supervisor for Emille Brice’s tournament in Cape Town on December 18 because the BSA provincial manager in that province, Mzoli Tempi, had tested positive for Covid-19. Xamlashe leaves behind his wife and two daughters.