Twelve bouts to feature on ESPN Africa next week

Nyangani vs Okolo the main fight

By Sowetan Reporter - 18 January 2022 - 07:50
File picture.
File picture.
Image: 123RF/SERGIY TRYAPITSYN

ESPN Africa will begin its quest to showcase the continent’s boxing talent to international audiences from next week.

“Showcasing a diverse range of the continent’s boxing talent to viewers across Africa, the boxing events will be taking place on the last Thursday of every month from January 2022,” the channel said in statement yesterday. “The fights will be broadcast live on ESPN Africa (DStv 218, Starsat 248) as well as several broadcast partners across the globe.”

In addition, ESPN Africa has also committed to including one all-female bout per event to help grow the sport and provide aspiring young female boxers with a platform.

The card for the first event this year, taking place in Johannesburg next Thursday, will feature 12 bouts that include the SA mini-flyweight title fight between Bangile Nyangani and Thembelani Okolo.

Some of the bouts to be featured are as follows:

Female Jnr featherweight (six rounds): Gabisile Tshabalala vs Ellen Simwaka

Featherweight (six rounds): Gerald Titus vs Sphamandla Manqatha

Lightweight (eight rounds): Prince Ndlovu vs Kutlwano Onkabetse

Jnr lightweight (10 rounds): Koos Sibiya vs Steven Bagwasi

