Trainer urges BSA to reinstate Ngebinyana
Pereira apologises over junior-bantamweight saga
Trainer Bruno Pereira has urged Boxing SA to reinstate Sabelo Ngebinyana as the SA junior-bantamweight champion because the title is still vacant.
Pereira had acted on behalf of Ngebinyana by informing BSA that the fighter was vacating the title but he has now shed light on how the confusion came about...
