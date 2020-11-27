Mantengu admits he was haunted by loss to Sonjica

Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu had to lose the SA junior-featherweight boxing title to learn that he is beatable.

He did not know that failure is inescapable and inevitable, no matter how good you are.

The former school teacher saw himself as invincible until Ayabonga Sonjica dethroned him on September 29 last year.

Mantengu earned a good purse for that fight that was staged by Rumble Africa at Orient Theatre, and the 39-year-old polygamist who has three children had a good Christmas back home in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

But the agony of losing the title and the pain of defeat kept bugging him, he confessed yesterday. It hurt him deeply and left his ego bruised.

The former IBF Continental Africa champion says he has analysed and accepted what happened. “I have taken responsibility and I am now focusing on bettering myself,” he said.