Xaka resumes his development

Boxing promoter Sandile Xaka who trades under the banner of Supreme Boxing Promotions returns to the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on Sunday.

That is where the Johannesburg-based Eastern Cape promoter introduced himself to the boxing fraternity with a titillating development tournament in 2016. .

The promoter has put together a seven-bout card dubbed "Young Gladiators 10".

That is the continuation of his development series which helped trainer Alan Toweel Junior to groom the likes of Akani Phuzi, Jeff Magagane, Sifiso Hlogwane and Sikho Nqothole.

Recently Phuzi has become the main contestant in Xaka's tournaments at the same compact venue where the boxer from Limpopo won both the Gauteng and WBA Pan African cruiserweight belts.

The sequence continues on Sunday, and Phuzi will bid for the second defence of his WBA Pan African belt against battle-marked Namibian veteran Wilberforce Shihepo. Phuzi - who is rated No 1 for the domestic title that is held by Thabiso Mchunu - is undefeated after eight fights while Shihepo has 25 wins in 35 fights.