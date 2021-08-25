Nkomo trying to lift boxing off the mat

BSA CEO details challenges and plans to revive sport

It has been a year since Boxing SA director of operations Cindy Nkomo took over as CEO but in an acting capacity after Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned with a year remaining on his five-year term.



Nkomo said it has been a difficult period, with the challenges including the absence of reliable broadcasting of their events. ..