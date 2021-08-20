Women's boxing committee fortified with new addition

Every day is a great day to celebrate the amazing women in our environments, says Boxing SA board member Zandile Kabini, who doubles as Women in Boxing Committee (WIBC) chairperson.

Kabini announced that celebrated SABC sports broadcaster Lebohang Motsoeli had been roped in to bolster the WIBC committee which now comprises Kabini, Dr Shadrack Nthangeni and Motsoeli.

Kabini said the committee is dedicated to oversee and support the implementation of Women in Boxing programme.

“We will continue to do everything possible to encourage its growth. The Women in Boxing programme is not about hosting women-only boxing tournaments but anything that has to do with women,” she said.

The inclusion of Motsoeli will benefit WIBC in terms of profiling accomplished women in sport because she hosts a women sports show every Wednesday on Metro FM.

This week, the committee celebrates some of the women who have made an impression inside the ring like Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, Hedda “Shredder” Wolmarans and Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala.

Hadebe, from KwaThema in Springs on the East Rand, was duly voted Boxing SA's 2017 and 2018 Female Prospect of the Year award winner while Wolmarans from Auckland Park in Johannesburg holds the SA junior welterweight title.

Tshabalala, from Evaton in the Vaal, is a former SA and WBF junior featherweight champion.